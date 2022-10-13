Elden Ring patch 1.07 aims to finally fix the game's biggest flaw

A major new Elden Ring update went live on October 13, delivering some much-needed changes to the game’s online multipkayer. Patch 1.07 addresses one of the game’s most significant issues, namely some baancing for PvP combat. The game’s PvE component seems to have gotten plenty of love in recent months, and also in this patch in the form of buffs to various spells. But what exactly has changed with the Elden Ring 1.07 update, and why should PvP enthusiasts get excited?

Separate PvP damage scaling

The most important aspect of Elden Ring patch 1.07 is that it includes separate scaling for PvP.

This is groundbreaking, as it allows for fine-tuning specifically for the competitive mode, as opposed to sharing damage scaling with PvE.

PvP will finally have separate scaling from the PvE mode, offering a more balanced experience across the board. Bandai Namco Entertainment

Oftentimes, what feels balanced for single-player isn’t applicable for competitive, so this update feels essential. Developer FromSoftware also says “this feature may be used to balance weapons, Art, Spell, and Incantation” in future PvP updates.

But what sorts of PvP-specific scaling have been added as part of patch 1.07?

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

One new feature gives players more stamina attack power against guarded opponents. Players also now have improved poise damage, making combat a bit more forgiving in PvP.

In addition, Ashes of War have gotten a nerf across the board (with a few exceptions). This feature, in particular, is great to see, as it was a huge pain point during PvP battles. Previously, players could use an Ash of War such as Waves of Darkness, for instance, to effectively stun and deal a ridiculous amount of damage to their opponents — essentially ending most PvP fights in a couple of attacks. Now, Ashes of War are far less effective, making the competitive aspect far more balanced.

The following Incantations have receiver power nerfs in PvP as well:

Dragonfire

Agheel's Flame

Glintstone Breath

Smarag's Glintstone Breath

Rotten Breath

Ekzykes's Decay

Dragonice

Borealis's Mist

Unendurable Frenzy

While many may have already abandoned the PvP aspect of Elden Ring, this new patch just might entice them to return.

General changes to PvP and PvE

Magic, Poise, and many other attacks have gotten buffs as part of Elden Ring patch 1.07. Bandai Namco Entertainment

Lots of general changes across PvP and PvE have been added, including adjustments to Colossal Weapons. Some Colossal Sword attacks have received speed buff, while the speed and hit detection while crouching has been decreased.

Poise is now increased across most armor in the game, giving players more options when making builds. Poise damage with two-handed weapons has gotten buffs, while the poise rating for a slew of different weapon types — including Greatswords, Colossal Swords, Curved Greatswords, and many more — has been increased, as well.

Likewise, many Magic and Incantation attacks are now more powerful, including:

Glintstone Pebble

Shard Spiral

Lightning Spear

Flame Sling

Rejection

Wrath of Gold

Black Flame

Crystal Burst

Triple Rings of Light

Assassin's Approach

Law of Causality

Glintstone Icecrag

Freezing Mist

Frozen Armament

Poison Mist

Poison Armament

Another major adjustment comes to the Fingerprint Stone Shield. Its guard strength has been decreased, which is a huge update, as it was near impossible to break through this shield with any weapon.

The update also includes numerous bug fixes, nerfs to Shield Crash, Seppuku, and Bloodboon Ritual, and buffs to many Skills.

Elden Ring update 1.07 is one of the most substantial in the game’s history, proving that FromSoftware is certainly listening to the community.

Now where’s our DLC or Bloodborne crossover?