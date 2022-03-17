Where to find all 12 Sacred Tears in Elden Ring

Enhancing your flasks in Elden Ring is an essential task that will no doubt serve you well in the Lands Between. We’ve covered how to increase the number of flasks on-hand, which involves finding Golden Seeds. But you can also increase the amount replenished from each flask by collecting Sacred Tears. To upgrade your flasks using Sacred Tears, you need to rest at a Site of Grace. From here, you can utilize the Sacred Tear to increase the amount of health or FP replenished with each use. These items are hidden throughout churches around the world and are practically essential. These are the 12 Sacred Tear locations in Elden Ring.

Limgrave Sacred Tear locations

A total of five Sacred Tears are available in Limgrave. Bandai Namco

1. This Sacred Tear is found in the Fourth Church of Marika, on the western side of the large piece of land on the southern side of Limgrave.

2. You’ll find this one just north of the previous, inside the Church of Pilgrimage. The Tombsward Catacombs Site of Grace is a great place to warp to since it’s so close.

3. The next one is to the east inside the Callu Baptismal Church. You’ll find this area just south of a heavily wooded area.

4. Next, you can find a Sacred Tear in the Third Church of Marika found on the far east side of Limgrave, close to Caelid. This area is north of the large tree, to the east of the Mistwood Outskirts Site of Grace.

5. The last Sacred Tear of this area is found in the Church of Irith, just after the Godrick the Grafted boss fight. We advise starting from the Lake-Facing Cliffs and heading southwest to find this church.

Liurnia of the Lakes Sacred Tear locations

You’ll find two Sacred Tears in Liurnia of the Lakes. Bandai Namco

6. You’ll find the next Sacred Tear on the northern side of Liurnia inside the Bellum Church. This section is northeast of the East Raya Lucaria Gate Site of Grace, close to a wooded area.

7. Directly east of the previous is the following Sacred Tear, located in the Church of Inhibition. We recommend starting from the east at the Frenzied Flame Village Outskirts Site of Grace to reach the church.

Atlus Plateau Sacred Tear locations

Atlus Plateau contains two Sacred Tears. Bandai Namco

8. From the Atlus Highway Junction Site of Grace, make your way northwest and you’ll find the Second Church of Marika where the next Sacred Tear is located.

9. After that, you’ll notice the next Sacred Tear is just southeast of the previous at the Stormcaller Church. However, you need to start to the east of this area to reach the church.

Caelid Sacred Tear location

Only one Sacred Tear is found in Caelid. Bandai Namco

10. The one and only Sacred Tear in Caelid is found to the east of the poisonous swamp inside the Church of the Plague. You can start at the Sellia Highway Site of Grace and head southwest to reach this church.

Mountaintops of the Giants Sacred Tear locations

Two Sacred Tears are located in Mountaintops of the Giants. Bandai Namco

11. You’ll find this Sacred Tear in the Church of Repose, just west of the Foot of the Forge Site of Grace.