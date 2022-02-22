Here’s exactly when you can download and start playing Elden Ring

Elden Ring is one of the biggest game releases of 2022, and we’re hours away from its official launch. To celebrate your first journey through the Lands Between, let’s recap all you need to know about From Software’s next smash-hit. Below, we recap Elden Ring’s release time, file size, pre-order details, and more. Here’s precisely when you can expect your brutal journey to begin.

When is the Elden Ring release time?

As indicated by a graphic published on Elden Ring’s official social media accounts, there are two Elden Ring release times players should be aware of depending on their platform of choice.

Console - Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 : 12 a.m. Eastern on February 25.

: 12 a.m. Eastern on February 25. PC : 6 p.m. Eastern on February 24.

Since Elden Ring’s developers at From Software have clearly marked the above-listed times for the game’s release, we imagine they’ll stick to them as launch inches closer.

What is the Elden Ring file size on Xbox, PS5, PS4, and PC?

As is to be expected, the file size of Elden Ring varies somewhat wildly depending on the platform on which you choose to play. Here are the listed file sizes we know thus far.

PS5 : 44.47 GB

: 44.47 GB PS4 : 44.94 GB

: 44.94 GB Xbox : 49 GB

: 49 GB PC : 60 GB

These sizes may balloon or shrink depending on how the file structure changes once the day-one patch is installed, but the broad observation worth making is that, despite its apparent vastness, Elden Ring should leave a fairly small footprint on your hard drive.

Is there an Elden Ring pre-load?

Pre-loads for Elden Ring will be fully live on all platforms 48 hours ahead of release. BANDAI NAMCO

Yes! Provided you have pre-ordered Elden Ring from a digital storefront, you’ll have two opportunities to pre-load the game ahead of its aforementioned release time.

Xbox : Pre-loads are available now.

: Pre-loads are available now. PlayStation and PC : Pre-loads are expected to go live around February 23 at 12 a.m. Eastern.

Here’s a brief explanation of how pre-loading works on your platform in case you need it.

Xbox : If the download doesn’t start after you’ve made your pre-order, go to My games & apps > Full library > All owned games, and scroll down to Elden Ring. You should see a small download icon in the logo’s bottom-right corner. Select Elden Ring, and then press the large button that says “pre-install.”

: If the download doesn’t start after you’ve made your pre-order, go to My games & apps > Full library > All owned games, and scroll down to Elden Ring. You should see a small download icon in the logo’s bottom-right corner. Select Elden Ring, and then press the large button that says “pre-install.” PlayStation : Scroll over to your games Library, and you should see Elden Ring in the list. Select its icon and then press the button to “download” it.

: Scroll over to your games Library, and you should see Elden Ring in the list. Select its icon and then press the button to “download” it. PC : The game should appear in your Library, so just right-click select the option to preload.

What are the Elden Ring pre-order bonuses?

Given that collector’s editions of Elden Ring have long since sold out, you’re fairly limited in your edition choices in the hours before launch.

The standard edition sells for $59 as usual, but there is a digital deluxe offering for $79 that includes a digital artbook and digital soundtrack. Those who pre-order the game from Best Buy will receive a steelbook case, and GameStop pre-orders offer a steed whistle replica. On any digital platform, pre-orders include a digital adventure guide and bonus gesture. That’s all you need to know about the launch of Elden Ring.