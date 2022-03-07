How to unlock each of Elden Ring's 6 known endings

Elden Ring is a complex game, and the many paths your Tarnished hero must walk towards the game’s various endings are equally obtuse. While players are likely still working their way through all of the game’s 70 or more hours of gameplay, there are as many as six known conclusions we’ve been able to uncover through our research. Without wading too deep into spoiler territory, here’s what you need to do to unlock each known ending in Elden Ring.

How to unlock every ending in Elden Ring

As described above, Elden Ring features six known endings. To access each, you must meet these core requirements.

Beat bosses Godrick, Renalla, Radahn, and Morgott. Technically you can do defeat Godrick or Renalla to advance to the Leyndell Royal Capital, but you’ll need more than that to unlock every ending.

Complete the Ranni questline if you’re looking for the Age of Stars ending. The above bosses must be beaten to complete the questline.

Melina serves as your guide in Elden Ring. Banda Namco

6. Age of Fracture

This is the game’s default ending. Everyone will unlock this ending without touching any specific side content. Mend the Elden Ring to become the new Elden Lord. A new age begins under your watch.

5. Age of Duskborn

Complete Fia’s questline, which starts in Roundtable Hold next to Blacksmith Hewg. When you visit her, keep letting her hold you until she asks you a favor. You’ll go through a long chain of quests to get the Mending Rune of the Death-Prince, which can be used after you beat the final boss. This ending is very similar to the first one, but the Lands Between are no longer cursed by immortality.

4. Age of Despair

Give Dung Eater at the Roundtable Hold your Seedbeds until he gives you the Rune of the Fell Curse. Use the rune on the Elden Ring at the end of the game to see a cutscene in which the Lands Between is afflicted by a terrible curse.

If you’re sick of navigating Elden Ring’s open world, the despair cutscene is probably the easiest alternate ending to unlock. BANDAI NAMCO

3. Age of Order

To trigger this ending, you must complete the Goldmask and Brother Corhyn questline. You can start it by finding Goldmask on the north section of the Forest-Spanning Great Bridge shortly after you enter the Academy of Raya Lucaria. At the end, you’ll get the Mending Rune of Perfect Order, which can be used on the Elden Ring after you beat the final boss. In this cutscene, the Lands Between are fully restored.

2. Lord of the Frenzied Flame

To get this ending, you must get to the Royal Capital and reach the Subterranean Shunning Grounds. Defeat the boss there, and destroy the wall behind the altar. Inside, make your way down the coffins till you arrive at the Frenzied Flame Proscription Site of Grace. Use it, and the Maiden will warn you about going forward.

The Lord of the Frenzied Flame ending is weird, and it’s difficult to unlock. BANDAI NAMCO

You’ll come to a door at the end of a hall that you can’t open. To open it, completely remove your armor. Choose “listen to the sounds of flame” at the Site of Grace on the nearby Forge of the Giants. Defeat the final boss, and select the option to “become the Lord of the Frenzied Flame.”

1. Age of the Stars

As stated above, this secret ending requires you to beat the Snow Witch Ranni's questline which begins in the Three Sisters subregion. To get there, you must first complete Caria Manor in northern Liurnia. This quest requires completing multiple questlines. At the end of the game, use Ranni’s summon sign to initiate the cutscene.

There are likely more endings in Elden Ring still left to discover, and it’s possible some of these ending pathways aren’t absolute. That being said, this is the latest information available about the game at the time of publication.