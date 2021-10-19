Elden Ring closed network test dates, platforms, and how to sign up

Although Elden Ring has been delayed a full month , not all is lost. In November 2021, developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco will host a closed network test for the game. While not technically a demo, trial, or beta, it still provides an opportunity for players to test the game out well before release — and for devs to test the game’s online functionality and gameplay. But how can you sign up? What are the dates for the closed network test? And what exactly is a network test, anyway? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Elden Ring closed network test.

How to sign up for the Elden Ring closed network test

Visit the Bandai Namco website to sign up. Bandai Namco

To register for the Elden Ring closed network test, visit the Bandai Namco website. Here, you’ll need to select the platform you’ll be playing on, along with your experience with other FromSoftware titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Dark Souls, or Bloodborne. Note that players across all regions can sign up (not just those from the EU, despite what a disclaimer seems to imply).

Next, type in your email address, complete the Captcha, and then click Submit. If selected, a voucher code for the closed network test will be sent to your email, so be sure to check it periodically. Keep in mind, you must register before November 1 and be at least 18 years old to be eligible. You must also have a constant internet connection and must agree to complete the questionnaire at the end of the test.

Bandai Namco stated that players will be selected “by lottery,” so it should be totally random who gets an invite.

What are the Elden Ring closed network test platforms?

The network test will be exclusive to consoles. It will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A PC version is not planned.

When are the Elden Ring closed network test times?

There are five different times to try Elden Ring in November. Bandai Namco

The Elden Ring closed network test will only be available during five specific times in November 2021. The time frames are at all hours of the day to ensure players across various time zones can give it a try.

Below are the five network test times:

November 12 from 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Eastern

November 12 from 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Eastern

November 13 from 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern

November 14 from 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern

November 15 from 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Eastern

You aren’t restricted to one set of times, meaning you can participate in all five of them if you’re willing to stay up (or wake up early) enough.

What is the Elden Ring closed network test?

A network test is intended for a developer to gather data about a game’s online functionality. This is different than a demo or trial, as the main focus is to ensure Elden Ring’s multiplayer features work well when the game launches. In it, you’ll get to play a snippet of the game, but with an emphasis on online play.

The publisher also noted that the network test would not have all the content from the final build, but did confirm cross-platform play for all consoles within the same ecosystem (such as PS4 with PS5 and Xbox One with Xbox Series X|S).

The Elden Ring closed network test will take up 7 GB of space. It’s recommended to download it ahead of time so you can jump in and start playing right away.