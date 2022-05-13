Elon Musk's Elden Ring build is basic, but surprisingly effective

Since its launch , Elden Ring has become one of the most popular games of 2022, reaching over 13.4 million copies sold. It also remains the year’s best-reviewed game, at least according to Metacritic. Even billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has spent some time with the action RPG, taking to Twitter to discuss his build. While Musk didn’t reveal all the details of his preferred build, he gave us enough information to recreate a viable setup within the game. After spending some time with the build, we walked away surprised at just how effective it is, provided you know how to use it. But what does Musk’s build look like?

What is the Elon Musk Elden Ring build?

On Twitter, Musk explained he likes to use an Intelligence/Dexterity build, with lightweight, fast-paced weapons. Musk likes to utilize “small hits in a row,” and tends to switch armor types often. Since he didn’t give us all the specifics of his build, we had to fill in the blanks in some places.

Below is an excellent build we created based on Musk’s recent tweet. Note that any starting class will do, but Prisoner is perhaps the single best for any INT/DEX build.

Elon Musk shared his build on Twitter.

Armaments

Lusat’s Glintstone Staff : Since Musk likes to use magic, we recommend this staff, which is one of the best in the game. In fact, when leveled up to +10, it scales with Intelligence at an S rank, making it extremely powerful.

Since Musk likes to use magic, we recommend this staff, which is one of the best in the game. In fact, when leveled up to +10, it scales with Intelligence at an S rank, making it extremely powerful. Rogier’s Rapier, Glintblade Phalanx : Musk also mentioned he likes to use a Rapier but didn’t specify which kind. With that in mind, we advise going with Rogier’s Rapier, since it’s better than a standard Rapier and scales with Intelligence at a B rank. This will provide the “small hits” Musk was referring to. In addition, make sure you equip the Glintblade Phalanx Ash of War, which shoots four magic projectiles at your foes.

Musk also mentioned he likes to use a Rapier but didn’t specify which kind. With that in mind, we advise going with Rogier’s Rapier, since it’s better than a standard Rapier and scales with Intelligence at a B rank. This will provide the “small hits” Musk was referring to. In addition, make sure you equip the Glintblade Phalanx Ash of War, which shoots four magic projectiles at your foes. Magic Bloodhound Claws, Bloodhound Step: Along with that, Musk mentioned he likes using Claws. For this, we suggest going with the Magic Bloodhound Claws, since they also scale at Intelligence at a B rank. The Bloodhound’s Step Ash of War works tremendously well with this weapon, too.

Along with that, Musk mentioned he likes using Claws. For this, we suggest going with the Magic Bloodhound Claws, since they also scale at Intelligence at a B rank. The Bloodhound’s Step Ash of War works tremendously well with this weapon, too. Twinbird Kite Shield: Finally, Musk said he uses a shield in his left hand, so we decided to use the Twinbird Kite Shield. This blocks 100 percent physical attacks and has a passive effect that raises attack and defense power when HP is low.

Armor

Armor isn’t too important with this build, especially since Musk mentioned he likes to swap it around often. But we like using Blaidd’s Armor, simply because it looks rad.

Black Wolf Mask

Blaidd’s Armor

Blaidd’s Gauntlets

Blaidd’s Greaves

Talismans

Musk’s Elden Ring build focuses on Intelligence and high Dex, with a variety of armor types. Bandai Namco

Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom : This is one of the most important Talismans for this build, as it boosts your Dexterity by 5 points.

This is one of the most important Talismans for this build, as it boosts your Dexterity by 5 points. Erdtree's Favor+2 : Serving as an all-around Talisman, this one gives you more HP, stamina, and higher equip load, which will overall improve your performance during battle.

Serving as an all-around Talisman, this one gives you more HP, stamina, and higher equip load, which will overall improve your performance during battle. Stargazer Heirloom : This Talisman raises your Intelligence by 5 points, making your spells even stronger.

This Talisman raises your Intelligence by 5 points, making your spells even stronger. Viridian Amber Medallion : Musk’s build is fast-paced and requires lots of stamina to use properly. With that in mind, we suggest this Talisman, which boosts overall stamina.

Spells

Again, Musk didn’t specify what kind of magic he likes to use, but based on the other parts of the build, it makes sense he’d go with spells that have a fast casting time. Of course, you’re free to experiment with different types of magic, but these are some of the ones we’d recommend.

Stars of Ruin

Magic Glintblade

Glintstone Arc

Swift Glintstone Shard

Collapsing Stars

Shard Spiral

Wondrous Physick

When it comes to Wondrous Physick, there are a few options that work well, but we like the following for this build:

Greenspill Crystal Tear : Temporarily boosts stamina.

Temporarily boosts stamina. Cerulean Crystal Tear : Restores half of total FP.

Spirit Ashes

As we’ve covered before, there are many different viable Spirit Ashes in the game. Below are a couple of recommendations for this particular build:

Mimic Tear

Latenna the Albinauric

Black Knife Tiche

Musk said he likes to summon, but didn’t mention which Spirit Ashes he uses, so we took the liberty of implementing some of our favorites depending on the situation. These different Spirit Ashes will cover you in many scenarios, making the build more effective as you journey through The Lands Between.