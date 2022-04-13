Here's how long it takes to beat Dying Light 2

Understandably, people might be confused by the length of Dying Light 2, Techland's post-apocalyptic parkour game. Before launch the developer posted a somewhat cryptic tweet saying that the game was 500 hours long, but later followed up, clarifying that Dying Light 2's expected length was much, much shorter.

As with any open-world game, it depends on how much you want to do. Are you a completionist or trophy hoarder who won't be happy until you've hit every achievement? Or are you content to just finish the main story and dip into a few extra sidequests? Even minor detours can easily derail the expected hour count: just look at Elden Ring.

Still, if you're searching for some rough estimates as to how long Dying Light 2 is before you go running and gunning through Villedor, we've got answers, as well as a list of all the extra activities you can take part in if you've got more time to kill.

How long does it take to finish Dying Light 2?

Dying Light 2 is around 20 hours long, according to its developer, Techland. This is if you choose to focus solely on the main story and forgo its side quests, collectibles, and open-world activities. This is pretty unlikely and doesn't seem to take into account the key items such as Inhibitors that you'll have to gather to get stronger. Your finishing hour count will more likely be around 50 hours, judging by the finishing times that reviewers clocked: in

IGN: 80 hours

Gamespot: 50 hours

Game Informer: 50 hours

PC Gamer: 50 hours

However, if you are a sidequest completionist, you'll probably come in at around 70-80 hours. And if you go off the deep end with collectibles, challenges, and all of the extra stuff you can do, your hour count should be anywhere from 100 hours up. Though I guess if you're doing everything in the game, or just loafing around Villedor, you're probably not too bothered about expected hour counts.

There’s a whole lot to do in Dying Light 2 even after you’ve finished the main story. Techland

What else can you do in Dying Light 2?

Before you can take part in Dying Light 2's open-world activities, you'll have to complete the prologue at the start of the game. This lasts for a couple of hours and introduces you to many of the game's mechanics before dropping you into Villedor. After that, you'll be able to decide for yourself whether to pursue the main story or jump headfirst into the side content.

Either way, here's an idea of what you can get up to while finishing the main game, or while mopping up after you’ve completed it:

Sidequests

Complete GRE Anomalies for Inhibitors

Loot Forsaken Stores and Dark Hollows

Climb Windmills and complete parkour challenges

Find all the blueprints

Complete Evacuation Convoys, Military Convoys, and Airdrops

Open every safe

Clear the Bandit Camps

Unlock all Metro Stations

Clear and assign all faction facilities

You'll have to do some of these as part of the main story, and there's some crossover between them, but even after you finish the game there should be plenty left over for you to sink your teeth into if you want more content.