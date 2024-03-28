How to Spot the Assassin for Shadowed Prayers in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The outcome of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s quests can have a major impact on how the game’s story plays out, and nowhere is that more clear than in the quest Shadowed Prayers. This quest tasks the Arisen with stopping an assassination attempt against Empress Nadinia of Battahl. If you don’t manage to catch him in time, or accuse the wrong person, the empress will perish, and you’ll have to live with the consequences.

But you’re in luck. Here’s how to complete Shadowed Prayers in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and save Empress Nadinia from her fate.

How to start Shadowed Prayers in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You should receive the Shadowed Prayers quest shortly after arriving in Bakbattahl, the capital city of Battahl. The NPC who gives you the quest is Ser Manella, a Beastren woman serving as a palace guard who you meet upon your arrival during the Nation of the Lambent Flame quest. After completing that quest, spend some time in Battahl and rest at least once at the inn. After enough time has passed, a guard will come to you with an urgent request from Manella, and you can meet her at the entrance of the palace on the east side of the city to obtain Shadowed Prayers. You can also head directly to the palace and try to get the quest right from Manella herself.

Check the quest description to read the note Ser Manella gives you. Capcom

How to Identify the Assassin in Shadowed Prayers

Ser Manella will tell the Arisen about a plot to assassinate Empress Nadinia, and ask for help stopping it. Accepting the quest will put a marker a little way down the hall into the palace, but Manella tells you that you need to be there in the morning. If it’s later in the day, just sleep at the inn and head straight over. It should only take a few minutes for the quest to begin. Sleeping at the inn also gives you a handy point to reset to if you fail the quest, since the game will automatically save after you make your move.

Your goal is to stop an assassin who’s here to attack Nadinia while she leads morning prayers. A throng of Battahl citizens will be standing on the stairs near Nadinia, and you need to find the would-be-culprit before he strikes. Manella gives you a note that describes the assassin, which you can view by reading the description for Shadowed Prayers in the Quests menu. As the note informs you, you’re looking for a man with his hair tied back and an injured arm. While that might sound like you’re looking for one of the many visitors who have some kind of wrap on their arm, that’s not the case.

Don’t be fooled the decoy just in front of the actual target. Capcom

We tried reloading the quest multiple times, and the assailant always appeared in the same place. From the bottom of the stairs, check the right side near the wall about halfway up, and you should see a man wearing dark clothing. You can clearly see his hair tied back, and if you go into photo mode, you’ll see the scar on his arm. Be sure to check the arm, because there are nearly identical decoys around with the same clothes and hair. Just don’t take too much time identifying the assassin, because you can fail the quest just by waiting too long to act.

When you’re sure you have your target, just press the grab button (R2 by default) and you’ll tackle him to the ground. Assuming you hit the right one, the empress will be saved. You’ll be taken to the empress’ chambers to finish the quest, and Manella will set off to Agamen Volcanic Island for some well earned rest. Once you reach Agamen Volcanic Island yourself, you’ll receive a new quest from Ser Manella to continue your investigation into the threats on the empress if you’ve already completed Shadowed Prayers successfully.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.