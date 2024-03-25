Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an experience all about choice, encouraging experimentation at every opportunity. So much of Dragon’s Dogma 2 relies on the player seeking out quests and exploring its vast world. Of course, packed into all that exploration is a lot of combat, which is where the game’s class system, called Vocations, comes in. While there are four starting Vocations, there’s a handful of even stronger ones that players can unlock with a bit of work. Here’s how to unlock every Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Unlock All Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are 10 Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2, with four being unlocked right out of the gate (Fighter, Archer, Thief, Mage). These four, as well as Warrior and Sorcerer, can be equipped by both the player and your main Pawn. The final four Vocations can only be used by the player. You can unlock two more Vocations very early on in the game, as soon as you reach Vernworth, but the other will take more work. Below you can see how to unlock every advanced Vocation.

Warrior

Warrior excels at physical damage and taking enemy attention. Capcom

Warrior and Sorcerer can be unlocked as soon as you reach Vernworth. Talking to the attendant at the Vocation Guild, you’ll learn that to unlock these classes you’ll need to find a weapon for each.

Both of these weapons can be found in Trevo Mine, to the East of Vernworth. You’ll actually need to head to this location for two different quests, one to cull the Goblins for a main quest from Captain Brant, and one to receive a stolen shipment.

Start from the South entrance of Trevo Mine. Capcom

Start at the South entrance of the mine and follow the path until you arrive at a large chamber. In an ornate chest in this room, you’ll find the Greatsword for the Warrior class.

Take the right path until you arrive in a large room with this chest. Capcom

You just need to take the sword back to the Vocation Guild in Vernworth to unlock Warrior, but you should find the weapon for Sorcerer while you’re in the mine.

Sorcerer

Sorcerer focuses on offensive magic, and take advantage of elemental weaknesses. Capcom

Head North from where you found the Greatsword until you reach a large open room with bridges. Carefully drop down to the lowest level and go through a little alcove to the East. The chest at the end of the pathway will contain the Sorcerer weapon, Grevious Horns.

Drop down and look for this alcove. Capcom

Now, all you need to do is head back to Vernsworth to unlock the Vocations.

Trickster

Trickster is a unique class that deceives and controls enemies. Capcom

Trickster is the easiest of the main classes to unlock, as you’ll get it naturally as part of the main quest Flickering Shadows. This is the second main quest in the Battahl region, and you’ll get it shortly after arriving in Bakbattahl and completing the Nation of Lambent Flame quest.

As part of Flickering Shadows, you’ll have to track down an Oracle named Luz, who can be found in a shrine to the Northeast of Bakbattahl. Head to the location marked on the map below and talk to the Oracle, who’ll reward you with the Trickster Vocation.

The Oracle is in a shrine at this location. Capcom

This is honestly one of the most interesting classes in the entire game, as it focuses entirely on deception and status ailments, rather than physical damage.

Mystic Spearhand

Sigurd will teach you the ways of Mystic Spearhand just by talking to him. Capcom

There are two different ways to unlock Mystic Spearhand, but they both involve talking to a character named Sigurd. If you return to the town of Melve later on in the story, you’ll find it under attack from a dragon. Sigurd is here helping fight off the dragon, so join the fray and then talk to him right after the battle. He’ll reward you with the Mystic Spearhand Vocation. If you happen to miss Sigurd at this point, keep following the Melve questline, as you help Ulrika make a new home in Harve Village. In the latter parts of the questline, Sigurd can be found in a house on the Eastern side of Harve.

If you don’t do the Melve questline, you can find Sigurd deep in the jungle at Dragonsbreath Tower. Capcom

Alternatively, you can find Sigurd on the far Southwest corner of the map, right in front of a location called Dragonsbreath Tower. If you haven’t talked to him already, now Sigurd will give you Mystic Spearhand, and he’ll also offer to take down the dragon that resides in the tower.

Magick Archer

Magick Archer is an immensely powerful Vocation, and effective at both close and long range. Capcom

You won’t be able to unlock Magick Archer until you reach Agamen Volcanic Island, the last major area of the game. After finding your way through Drabnir Grotto you’ll arrive on the Volcanic Island, and just a short distance East you’ll run into a dwarf named Gautstafr. This will give you the Put a Spring in Thy Step quest, which first requires you to pick flowers for Gautsafr.

You might have flowers already but if not search the immediate area and you’ll find them. After this follow the dwarf back to his home, where you’ll meet his wife Cliodhna. She’ll ask you to escort Gautstafr to the nearby hot spring. Accept and follow the marker, but make sure you take it a little slow as it’s easy to leave Gautstafr in the dust.

Find Gautstafr after you leave Drabnir Grotto and follow his quest to unlock Magick Archer. Capcom

Once you reach the town head up the ladders to the hot spring and you’ll once again run into Cliodhna. She thanks you for your help and bestows the Magick Archer vocation. Do note that Cliodhna is also the Maister for this Vocation, so talk to her again to receive the ultimate technique. Now that you’re in the Volcanic Island Camp Hot Springs, you can also take on the quest to get Warfarer.

Warfarer

Warfarer can equip multiple weapons, making it the most versatile Vocation in the game. Capcom

Warfarer is unlocked by talking to a man named Lamond at the Volcanic Island Camp Hot Springs, who gives you a quest called Sotted Sage. For this quest, you’ll need to give Lamond three bottles of Newt Liqueur, which can be acquired in a few different ways.

One bottle can be found sitting on the table at the Windwalker’s Home, which is where you unlocked Magick Archer. You can find another bottle inside the Magick Research Lab of Bakbattahl, in a room next to the dragon statue. Finally, a traveling merchant named Earland has one bottle.

You’ll need to get to the Volcanic Island Camp to unlock Warfarer. Capcom

However, if you don’t want to pursue these options, you can purchase Newt Liqueur from Higgs’s Tavern Stand in Bakbattahl. It’s a bit of an ordeal to unlock it, so we’ve helpfully outlined here what you need to do.

If you’re playing as a Beastren character you’re fine, but if you’re a human character you’ll need the Beastren Mask. This is purchased from the Scrap Shop at the Checkpoint Rest Town. Make sure this mask stays on at all times as you’re doing the next steps — you’re incognito, after all.

Equip the Beastren Mask, then go to Higgs’s Tavern Stand. Do what the shopkeeper asks of you and move the sacks to the designated location.

After completing the task an NPC will talk to you, assuming you’re Beastren, and allow you to purchase Newt Liqueur at a shop for 5,000 gold a pop.

Once you have at least three bottles of the stuff, head back to Lamond and you’ll get Warfarer. This fairly unique class has low stats but lets you mix and match any weapons from other Vocations.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.