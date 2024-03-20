Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an expansive RPG set in a high-fantasy world brimming with secrets and stories to uncover. And unlike a lot of similar games, it doesn’t hold your hand through its adventure. While there is a main story, so much of the experience of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is what you make of it and how you choose to explore and engage with the world. That means playtime can fluctuate because of this, but if you’re dying to know how long it takes to beat Dragon’s Dogma 2, we’ll help give you an idea of how much time you need to set aside.

How Long Is Dragon’s Dogma 2?

You’ll always have a trusty Pawn companion with you in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will likely take players anywhere between 40-60 hours. The reason that time can fluctuate so wildly is that everything in the game revolves around exploration, and the game’s minimal fast travel system means you’ll need to do a lot of running around.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 does have a series of “main” quests but it doesn’t always make it obvious which ones are necessary to advance the story. As a rule of thumb, for the main story, you’ll want to complete every quest given to you by the Guard Captain of Vermund, Brant. These will eventually take you to the neighboring country Battahl, but keep following the questline and you’ll reach the end of the main story.

What About Dragon’s Dogma 2’s True Ending?

That 40-60 hour estimate will get you to the standard ending of the game, but without spoiling anything, if you choose to go for the True Ending you can add another 10-12 hours. The True Ending functions as a kind of post-game with extra difficulty, so keep that in mind if you choose to pursue it.

How Much Side Content Is In Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has over 100 hours of content in total. Capcom

The vast majority of content in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is entirely optional. It’s a vastly complex game with a lot of simulation elements, meaning it’s possible to fail or even lock out entire quests depending on the choices you make, or if certain NPCs are alive or not.

You’re encouraged to explore the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 at every opportunity. There are dozens of caves and villages with hidden treasure, over 40 sidequests that you can find across the world, and plenty of strong monsters like Cyclops or Medusa.

If you’re looking to do absolutely everything in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you should expect to spend 100 hours or more and play through the game at least twice, if not more.

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 Have New Game Plus?

Because you can fail or get locked out of certain quests, New Game Plus is a tremendous help. Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 does have a New Game Plus, allowing you to carry over pretty much everything: items, equipment, vocations, and more. The only catch is that you’ll need to get the True Ending in order to unlock New Game Plus. This is done by using a key item, the Godslayer Blade, right before the final boss battle of the main story.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches on March 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.