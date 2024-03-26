Dragon’s Dogma 2 is full of unexpected quirks that have unsuspecting players up in arms. Some, like its controversial Dragonsplague mechanic and limited fast travel, add a welcome bit of challenge to the game, but there’s one aspect that basically everyone agrees should be changed: save files. In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you only have a single save file, and once you start the game, there’s no way to restart on a new file.

Capcom promises that a fix is on the way in an upcoming patch, but for now, you can restart your game by deleting your save manually. Here’s how to delete your Dragon’s Dogma 2 save file on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Fixes are coming for one of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s biggest issues, but there’s a workaround for now. Capcom

How to Delete Dragon’s Dogma 2 Save File on PS5

Deleting your Dragon’s Dogma 2 save file on PS5 is easy. So easy, in fact, that I did it to put some final touches on my character after they looked a little off in-game and it only took a couple minutes.

From the PS5 dashboard, open the Settings menu on the top of the screen, then select Saved Data and Game/App Settings. If Auto-Sync Saved Data is on, turn it off, which will disable cloud saves, then go back to the main Settings menu.

Select Storage, then Saved Data. Scroll to Dragon’s Dogma 2 in the list and delete the save data there. If you want to turn cloud saves back on, wait until you’ve actually opened Dragon’s Dogma 2 and created a new save file before you do it. If you’re prompted to choose between two saves, pick the most recent local copy.

How to Delete Dragon’s Dogma 2 Save File on Xbox Series X/S

To disable cloud saves on Xbox, you need to briefly go offline. From the console’s main dashboard, head to the Settings menu, then to Network Settings. Select Go Offline, then exit the menu.

Select the icon for Dragon’s Dogma 2 and press your controller’s menu button. Select Manage Games and Add-Ons, then Saved Data, and delete whatever is there.

As with PS5, make sure you start Dragon’s Dogma 2 and save the game before you turn cloud saves back on or your old data will be restored. Then, you’re free to connect to the internet again, and choose the most recent local save instead of the cloud save if you’re prompted to select one.

Forget skeletons, restarting the game is the biggest challenge in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Capcom

How to Delete Dragon’s Dogma 2 Save File on Steam

To restart Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PC, you’ll need to find your save file manually. Before you do that, open Steam, right-click on Dragon’s Dogma 2 and open Properties. Turn off the option marked Keep Game Saves in the Steam Cloud.

Now, you need to find your save files. Assuming you’re using Steam’s default folders, head to C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\userdata\. You’ll see a folder there that’s just a string of numbers. The numbers will be different for everyone, but this is the folder you need. Inside, find the folder marked 2054970, which contains your Dragon’s Dogma 2 save files. Delete everything inside.

Finally, start Dragon’s Dogma 2 and make sure to save before exiting. You’re now free to return to the menu in the first step and turn your cloud saves back on.

PC players also have another option that doesn’t involve deleting files at all. The DD2 Save Manager mod on NexusMods gives you additional save files, which means you can have sessions for multiple characters and revert to earlier saves if you truly mess something up. This can be helpful if you want to start a new game without losing your original character. I would argue that using multiple save files for the same character lessens the impact of having irreversible decisions as the game as intended, but you can do what you want. I’m not your mom.