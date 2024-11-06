Long before Larian Studios worked within the limitless sandbox of Dungeons and Dragons to make one of the finest games ever made, the Belgium-based developer created a fantasy role-playing series of their own. And now, thanks to a leak from Europe’s video game rating board, we know that the last game in the award-winning series will likely return on current generation consoles.

The Definitive Edition of 2017’s Divinity: Original Sin 2 has been rated by PEGI (Pan-European Game Information) for both Xbox Series consoles and PlayStation 5. The game’s appearance on the PEGI website was first spotted by Gematsu. The page for the game lists current-gen versions of the game. However, both suspiciously list a release date of November 6. The Original Sin 2’s definitive edition includes improved textures, physics, performance, and additional and expanded story content.

While the sudden release date does cast some doubt, as Larian Studios hasn’t yet confirmed the port’s existence, unannounced games that show up on game rating boards around the world have a solid track record of being real.

It’s worth noting that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Divinity: Original Sin 2 are backward compatible with their more modern counterparts. However, neither version takes advantage of the hardware upgrade with native apps.

Like Baldur’s Gate 3, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is an isometric, turn-based CRPG that lets players create a custom character and set off on an adventure in its high fantasy world named Rivellon. The game can be played single-player or in co-op.

The Divinity series takes plenty of lore and gameplay inspiration from older D&D-based RPGs, namely BioWare’s original Baldur’s Gate games. Everything from its emergent, reactive world to its dialogue and combat feels directly lifted from the late 90’s/early 2000’s era of RPG. In fact, Larian’s work on Divinity: Original Sin 2 proved to Wizards of the Coast that these were the right developers for the long-awaited sequel.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is the spiritual predecessor to Baldur’s Gate 3 in almost every way. Larian Studios

While it didn’t quite reach the heights of popularity of Baldur’s Gate 3, Divinity: Original Sin 2 was a critical darling. It currently sits at a 93 average on Metacritic and earned awards from the likes of PC Gamer and Game Informer. Coming off the runaway success of Baldur’s Gate 3 however, there’s a pretty good chance that a new version would be on more people’s release radar than ever before.

Until the game is confirmed, there’s still plenty of reason to boot up Larian’s 2023 masterpiece. Baldur’s Gate 3 recently implemented official mod support earlier this year, letting the community spice up their subsequent playthroughs with wacky skins, balance adjustments, and additive quality-of-life features. Last week, the developer announced that mods had been downloaded over 50 million times since September.