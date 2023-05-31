Diablo IV pits the people of Sanctuary against their biggest threat yet: the mother of the world, Lilith. It’s easily the most expansive Diablo game yet, and with dozens upon dozens of hours grinding and exploring dungeons, you’ll want to hop in as early as possible. This is especially true coming off of the disappointing mobile entry, Diablo Immortal. As you might expect, Diablo IV has some hefty early access options, so here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated sequel’s release.

Diablo 4 Early Access Dates, Times, and How to Get

Diablo IV’s early access will go live on either June 1 or June 2, depending on where in the world you live. Early access is available to anyone that pre-purchases a Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of the game, on any platform. Anyone that purchases the standard edition, however, will have to wait a few extra days.

Diablo IV early access is available to anyone that pre-purchases the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of the game. Blizzard

Blizzard has released a map that essentially breaks down when the game goes live in each country, which you can see above, but we’ll also list the times below.

June 1 at 4 p.m. PDT

June 1 at 7 p.m. EDT

June 1 at 8 p.m. BRT

June 2 at 12 a.m. BST

June 2 at 1 a.m. CEST

June 2 at 2 a.m. TRT

June 2 at 8 a.m. KST

June 2 at 9 a.m. AEST

June 2 at 11 a.m. NZST

Keep in mind that you will need a Battle.net account in order to play Diablo IV, but the game is fully cross-play and cross-progression, meaning you can jump in with friends on other platforms.

Diablo 4 Launch Time and Pre-Load

Diablo IV will have five classes at launch; Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Druid. Blizzard

For anyone that purchases the standard edition of Diablo IV, you’ll be able to jump in on the game’s official release date of June 5. Like with early access, of course, the date depends on where you live. Here’s how it breaks down.

June 5 at 4 p.m. PDT

June 5 at 7 p.m. EDT

June 5 at 8 p.m. BRT

June 6 at 12 a.m. BST

June 6 at 1 a.m. CEST

June 6 at 2 a.m. TRT

June 6 at 8 a.m. KST

June 6 at 9 a.m. AEST

June 6 at 11 a.m. NZST

Whether you play in early access or at the full launch, Diablo IV’s pre-load is available starting on May 30 at 4 p.m. Pacific. Purchasing any version of the game, on any platform, will give you the option to pre-load.

On PC you can pre-load by opening the Battle.net client, going to the page for Diablo IV, and then clicking the Install option from the drop-down menu. On PlayStation and Xbox, you’ll need to search Diablo on the respective system’s store and then select download from the game page.

Diablo 4 File Size

Diablo IV is an always-online experience, and there currently isn’t any option to play offline. Blizzard

Diablo IV is a massive game, and because of that, it’s going to take up a hefty amount of space on any platform. PC has the biggest file size if you include 4K textures, but below you can see the size for each platform.

PS4 - 40.4 GB

PS5 - 75.5 GB

Xbox - 74.2 GB

PC (Without 4K textures) - 46GB

PC (With 4K textures) - 84 GB

Diablo 4 Pre-Order Bonuses

All of Diablo IV’s pre-order bonuses are cosmetic. Blizzard

While the main bonus for pre-ordering is early access, each edition of the game also includes some digital bonuses for anyone that pre-orders. Essentially each “Edition” adds on a couple more bonuses, and you can see how it breaks down below.

Pre-Order Standard Edition

Light Bearer Mount

Diablo 3 Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet

World of Warcraft Amalgam of Rage Mount

Diablo Immortal Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetic Set

Pre-Order Deluxe Edition

Everything in the Standard Edition

Temptation Mount

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock

Pre-Order Ultimate Edition