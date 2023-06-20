Critics and fans have thoroughly enjoyed Diablo IV thus far, showering praise on its gameplay, story, and visuals. Despite its positive reception, Diablo IV is not without its frustrations. One particularly pesky issue has resulted in players seeing items — such as the “Holy Chalice” and “Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma” — spawn infinitely, despite completing their associated quests.

For many players, these items continuously drop in a particular area on the map, with no explanation as to why. In this guide, we’ll explain why you might have duplicates of these items and how to prevent this issue from happening in Diablo IV.

Why Do These Items Continuously Spawn?

You may encounter a Holy Chalice that continuously respawns in Diablo 4. Blizzard

Players have noticed that after completing select quests, the Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma and the Holy Chalice continuously appear on the ground at the fast travel point in Kyovashad. However, even after picking up the items and returning to the fast travel point in Kyovashad, the items reappear, seemingly indicating there’s more to do with them.

As it turns out, this is a bug. The items are not intended to be used after the associated quests are complete. That’s why players have reported having numerous duplicates of these items in their inventory after completing the quests tied to them.

However, there’s a bit more to it than duplicate items. Some players have encountered an issue in which a particular set of side quests in this area won’t register as complete, despite meeting the requirements to finish it. Multiple players said they were stuck at 34/35 quests, indicating that the quests tied to the Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma are bugged. Evidently, the game wants players to pick up the item to trigger the completion of the quest, but for some reason, it’s not working properly.

The Malady of the Soul, Depths of Despair, and Faith In Blood quests are all tied to the Holy Chalice, while the Fledgling Scholar quest is associated with the "Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma" book.

What Causes the Bug?

For now, we recommend sticking to the same World Tier to avoid any issues. Blizzard

While there may not be much players can do to avoid this bug, one common factor has to do with changing World Tiers while playing. It seems that players who have changed their World Tiers are more likely to encounter this bug. So, if you’ve done this, you may be out of luck until Blizzard issues a fix.

Players have stated that talking to the NPC next to the Kyovashad fast travel point can trigger the completion of the final side quest of the area, but the results are mixed. Other players noted that the items simply vanished from their inventory after playing through the game more. For now, it’s best to stick to the same World Tier until Blizzard issues a fix