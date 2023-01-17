You need to play the most over-the-top action game ever on PS Plus ASAP

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, “character action” games were all the rage, with countless titles that focused on fast-paced combat, like God of Wår, Ninja Gaiden, and Prince of Persia. Over the years, however, one series has had a bigger impact on the genre than any other, and in 2019 it nearly perfected the character action formula. Devil May Cry 5 is the pinnacle of an already fantastic series, and the tightest most complex version of a combat system that changed action games forever. With Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition joining Sony’s PS Plus lineup as of January 17, there’s never been a better opportunity to play one of the greatest action games of all time.

Devil May Cry 5 is the most recent entry in the franchise and takes place the furthest in the story’s timeline. It sees the return of both Dante and Nero as playable characters, as well as a mysterious new character named V. There’s plenty of story and lore to dive into, for those who care, but Devil May Cry 5 isn’t too concerned with you understanding its narrative. What that means is that you don’t actually need any prior knowledge of the series to jump right into DMC 5, as it catches you up with everything you might need to know in the opening minutes.

Devil May Cry 5 is the epitome of the term “stylish action,” even letting your surf on your own rocket arm. Capcom

The story essentially boils down to tritagonists battling the most dangerous demons the series has seen, but Devil May Cry 5 is more about bombastic moments that stick out in your mind, and the story makes sure it never gets in the way of that. More than anything you’ll remember Dante breaking out in a moonwalk dance when he gets a new hat-based weapon, or Nero screaming “F*** you,” as he transforms to fight the final boss.

There’s a lot of fun to be had with the larger-than-life characters of Devil May Cry 5, but a big part of that comes down to the utterly phenomenal combat system, and how each of the main characters feels wildly, and vibrantly, different.

Devil May Cry 5 is built on the RE Engine used in the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, which means it looks gorgeous but also runs like a dream, easily hitting a snappy 60fps on PS5. Dante and Nero’s combat is built around the classic Devil May Cry “stylish action” combo system, letting you string together a host of different combos with light and heavy attacks, guns, alternate weapons, and more.

Dante’s multiple styles and weapons give you more options for combat than ever before, and you can switch between them seamlessly. Capcom

Dante’s unique feature lets him swap between four different styles on the fly, giving him the widest range of combos and options in the entire game. Dante has access to multiple weapons, with one being the absolute wildest weapon in the entire franchise. Dante’s Cavaliere is a literal motorcycle that he can ride and then split into two massive blades (tires and all). It’s so absurdly over-the-top that you can’t help but smile each time you smack an enemy in the face with a spinning tire sword.

Nero, meanwhile, has a new robotic arm that can be swapped out for various styles that have different effects. For example, one functions like a grappling hook that can grab enemies, while another is essentially a ranged rocket that you can fire off. On top of this is a Devil Trigger transformation which Dante has unlocked immediately, but Nero unlocks partway through the game. This gives both characters a powerful transformation that unlocks even more combos and powerful attacks.

V is by far the most unique of the three, using demon familiars to fight instead of direct attacks. Instead of direct sword swings or attacks, each button press with V commands one of his familiars to attack, like the bird-like Griffon that attacks with ranged lightning, or a Panther named Shadows that attacks with blades and spikes.

The Special Edition adds Vergil as a new playable character, and he, somehow, manages to feel completely different from the other three. Capcom

Devil May Cry 5 does a great job of making you consistently switch between these three characters, which means when you start getting tired of one style, you’re swapping to an entirely different character. It’s also important to note that Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition includes on extra playable character, Dante’s iconic katana-wielding brother Vergil, who yet again adds another wildly different playstyle to the game.

There’s a rhythm and intensity to Devil May Cry’s combat that no other series has ever been able to replicate, and DMC 5 makes practically everything feel better than ever. Wildly different playable characters, fun boss designs, and varied enemy types are just a few of the reasons it stands as one of the most scintillating action games ever made. Saying it’s “over the top” doesn’t really do the game justice, as it’s simply an experience that needs to be experienced.