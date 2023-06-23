Time to crack another case. Detective Pikachu Returns is a sequel to 2018’s Detective Pikachu, and it’s gearing up to launch this year. Unlike the mainline Pokémon games, Detective Pikachu Returns is focused on solving mysteries across Ryme City. Players will take on the role of a gruff Pikachu, who must work to solve a series of cases, — alongside his partner Tim Goodman.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming sequel to the Pokémon spinoff.

Detective Pikachu Returns Release Date

As revealed during the Nintendo Direct, Detective Pikachu Returns launches for Switch on October 6, 2023. It’s available to pre-order for $50 from the Nintendo eShop now.

Detective Pikachu Returns Trailer

Nintendo revealed Detective Pikachu Returns with a new trailer, and although it was short, it gave us plenty to be excited about. The coffee-addicted Detective Pikachu is back and he’s up for another case, alongside his trusty partner Tim Goodman. The trailer doesn’t reveal much in terms of story, but it does offer a taste of what to expect from the upcoming detective game.

Detective Pikachu Returns Platforms

Detective Pikachu Returns will launch for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo, The Pokémon Company

Unlike the first installment, which was available for the 3DS system, Detective Pikachu Returns will launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch. With this being a first-party Nintendo game, you shouldn’t expect to play it on any other competitors’ platforms such as PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Detective Pikachu Returns Voice Actors

It’s rumored that Kaiji Tang will reprise the role of Detective Pikachu in the new installment. Nintendo, The Pokémon Company

The full cast has yet to be officially confirmed, but the role of Detective Pikachu is rumored to be reprised by Kaiji Tang, who provided voice work for the character in the first installment (and who voices Ichiban Kasuga in the Like a Dragon series). Others have speculated that Detective Pikachu is played by actor Will Arnett, though Nintendo has not confirmed who is lending their voice this time around.

In the first game, Tim Goodman was played by Khoi Dao, who may be returning for the sequel as well. This is also not confirmed.

We’ve reached out to Nintendo for official confirmation about the voice cast in Detective Pikachu Returns.

Detective Pikachu Returns launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 6, 2023.