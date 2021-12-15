Destiny 2 fans are in a festive fervor, because this year’s Dawning holiday event has begun. While Bungie has removed some of the mystery this year by putting a recipe and ingredient list in-game, there’s still quite a lot for newcomers to discover about this completely free seasonal celebration.

Having trouble navigating the in-game recipe list or just want to know what you need to do to get some Null Taste? We’ve got all that info and more listed below.

What is the Dawning in Destiny 2?

The Dawning is Destiny 2’s holiday-themed event, and the 2021 iteration is set to run December 14 through January 4, 2022. The main focus of the event revolves around making special holiday treats for the game’s various NPCs by following a list of preordained recipes. Cook enough delicious cookies in your oven, and you just might get a gift that can be focused to earn a special gun.

How to start the Dawning in Destiny 2

To get started on your Dawning capers, visit Eva Levante at the Tower to start her quest called “The Dawning.”

When you do, you’ll get Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1 as well as a few basic cooking materials to start your culinary adventure.

From there, go to the quest tab and select the oven.

To progress, you’ll need to make some Gjallardoodles for Zavala which requires one Ether Cane, one Delicious Explosion and 15 Essence of Dawning. Since you’ve been given those ingredients, you should be able to craft it right away.

Dawning 2021 recipe list

Now that you’ve got the basics of cooking out of the way, you may be curious about other recipes that might be available. If you’ve made recipes in past years those will be saved, but new players might be looking at an empty catalog. Note that all these recipes also require Essence of Dawning as well, so you’ll need to farm lots of it. With that in mind, here’s the full list of recipes so you don’t have to go hunting for everything yourself in the menus.

Get ready for some festive fun in the world of Destiny 2 with 2021’s iteration of the Dawning. Bungie

Gjallardoodles (Zavala) = Ether Cane + Delicious Explosion

Traveler Donut Holes (Ikora) = Cabal Oil + Flash of Inspiration

Chocolate Ship Cookies (Amanda Holiday) = Cabal Oil + Null Taste

Telemetry Tapioca (Banshee) = Vex Milk + Bullet Spray

Eliksni Birdseed (Hawthorne) = Ether Cane + Personal Touch

Gentlemen’s Shortbread (Devrim) = Ether Cane + Perfect Taste

Infinite Forest Cake (Failsafe) = Vex Milk + Impossible Heat

Vanilla Blades (Shaxx) = Cabal Oil + Sharp Flavor

Dark Chocolate Motes (Drifter) = Taken Butter + Null Taste

Ill-Fortune Cookies (Petra) = Dark Ether Cane + Impossible Heat

Strange Cookies (Xur) = Taken Butter + Electric Flavor

Lavender Ribbon Cookies = Vex Milk + Personal Touch

Hot Crossfire Buns (Ada-1) = Ether Cane + Balanced Flavors

Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (Eris) = Chitin Powder + Finishing Touch

Etheric Coldsnaps (Variks) = Chitin Powder + Electric Flavor

Blueberry Crumblers (Shaw Han) = Ether Cane + Bullet Spray

Bittersweet Biscotti (Crow) = Dark Ether Cane + Balanced Flavors

Bright Dusted Snowballs (Tess Everis) = Chitin Powder + Multifaceted Flavors

Classic Butter Cookies (Eva Levante) = Taken Butter + Superb Texture

Starwort Thins (Exo Stranger) = Dark Ether Cane + Dark Frosting

Ascendant Apple Tart (Mara Sov) = Taken Butter + Sharp Flavor

The last two names on that list are the only new recipes featured for 2021.

Dawning 2021 ingredients list

On the above list, you’ll likely see a bunch of ingredients you don’t recognize, but this subsequent list reveals precisely what you need to do to find each one.

The Tower is looking its best to cap off an interesting year in gaming. Bungie

Vex Milk – Kill Vex

Ether Cane – Kill Fallen

Cabal Oil – Kill Cabal

Chitin Powder – Kill Hive

Taken Butter – Kill Taken

Dark Ether Cane – Kill Scorn

Null Taste – Void Kills

Impossible Heat – Solar Kills

Electric Flavor – Arc Kills

Dark Frosting – Stasis Kills

Finishing Touch – Finisher Kills

Personal Touch – Melee Kills

Sharp Flavor – Sword Kills

Delicious Explosion – Rocket, Grenade Launcher or Grenade ability Kills

Flash of Inspiration – Generate Orbs of Power

Perfect Taste – Precision Kills

Bullet Spray – Auto Rifle, SMG or Machine Gun Kills

Balanced Flavors – Bow, Sniper, Scout or Pulse Rifle Kills

Multifaceted Flavors – Rapid Kills/Multikills

Superb Texture – Super Kills

In exchange for making these cookies you’ll get a small amount of Dawning Spirit that can then be used to get upgrades that increase your chances of getting one of the special Dawning weapons. You might also receive a Unity Gift Exchange or an Edgy Gift Exchange that includes one of the weapons as well.

How to farm Essence of Dawning

Given that you’ll need lots of Essence of Dawning to make these recipes, (15 for non-masterworked ovens and 10 otherwise) you’re going to need a few methods that yield a lot of it. For our money, the best strategy is to simply focus on activities that end quickly. This might include the following modes.

Gambit

Public Events (especially Heroic ones)

Wrathborn Hunts: Fill your lure to get the Xillox hunt at the Dreaming City. You’ll get essence from each completion, and it only takes a few minutes. Bungie may patch this farm going forward, though, so you may be better off focusing on the other two instead.