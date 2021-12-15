Destiny 2 Dawning recipe list and how to get every ingredient
Time to get cooking.
Destiny 2 fans are in a festive fervor, because this year’s Dawning holiday event has begun. While Bungie has removed some of the mystery this year by putting a recipe and ingredient list in-game, there’s still quite a lot for newcomers to discover about this completely free seasonal celebration.
Having trouble navigating the in-game recipe list or just want to know what you need to do to get some Null Taste? We’ve got all that info and more listed below.
What is the Dawning in Destiny 2?
The Dawning is Destiny 2’s holiday-themed event, and the 2021 iteration is set to run December 14 through January 4, 2022. The main focus of the event revolves around making special holiday treats for the game’s various NPCs by following a list of preordained recipes. Cook enough delicious cookies in your oven, and you just might get a gift that can be focused to earn a special gun.
How to start the Dawning in Destiny 2
- To get started on your Dawning capers, visit Eva Levante at the Tower to start her quest called “The Dawning.”
- When you do, you’ll get Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1 as well as a few basic cooking materials to start your culinary adventure.
- From there, go to the quest tab and select the oven.
- To progress, you’ll need to make some Gjallardoodles for Zavala which requires one Ether Cane, one Delicious Explosion and 15 Essence of Dawning. Since you’ve been given those ingredients, you should be able to craft it right away.
Dawning 2021 recipe list
Now that you’ve got the basics of cooking out of the way, you may be curious about other recipes that might be available. If you’ve made recipes in past years those will be saved, but new players might be looking at an empty catalog. Note that all these recipes also require Essence of Dawning as well, so you’ll need to farm lots of it. With that in mind, here’s the full list of recipes so you don’t have to go hunting for everything yourself in the menus.
- Gjallardoodles (Zavala) = Ether Cane + Delicious Explosion
- Traveler Donut Holes (Ikora) = Cabal Oil + Flash of Inspiration
- Chocolate Ship Cookies (Amanda Holiday) = Cabal Oil + Null Taste
- Telemetry Tapioca (Banshee) = Vex Milk + Bullet Spray
- Eliksni Birdseed (Hawthorne) = Ether Cane + Personal Touch
- Gentlemen’s Shortbread (Devrim) = Ether Cane + Perfect Taste
- Infinite Forest Cake (Failsafe) = Vex Milk + Impossible Heat
- Vanilla Blades (Shaxx) = Cabal Oil + Sharp Flavor
- Dark Chocolate Motes (Drifter) = Taken Butter + Null Taste
- Ill-Fortune Cookies (Petra) = Dark Ether Cane + Impossible Heat
- Strange Cookies (Xur) = Taken Butter + Electric Flavor
- Lavender Ribbon Cookies = Vex Milk + Personal Touch
- Hot Crossfire Buns (Ada-1) = Ether Cane + Balanced Flavors
- Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (Eris) = Chitin Powder + Finishing Touch
- Etheric Coldsnaps (Variks) = Chitin Powder + Electric Flavor
- Blueberry Crumblers (Shaw Han) = Ether Cane + Bullet Spray
- Bittersweet Biscotti (Crow) = Dark Ether Cane + Balanced Flavors
- Bright Dusted Snowballs (Tess Everis) = Chitin Powder + Multifaceted Flavors
- Classic Butter Cookies (Eva Levante) = Taken Butter + Superb Texture
- Starwort Thins (Exo Stranger) = Dark Ether Cane + Dark Frosting
- Ascendant Apple Tart (Mara Sov) = Taken Butter + Sharp Flavor
The last two names on that list are the only new recipes featured for 2021.
Dawning 2021 ingredients list
On the above list, you’ll likely see a bunch of ingredients you don’t recognize, but this subsequent list reveals precisely what you need to do to find each one.
- Vex Milk – Kill Vex
- Ether Cane – Kill Fallen
- Cabal Oil – Kill Cabal
- Chitin Powder – Kill Hive
- Taken Butter – Kill Taken
- Dark Ether Cane – Kill Scorn
- Null Taste – Void Kills
- Impossible Heat – Solar Kills
- Electric Flavor – Arc Kills
- Dark Frosting – Stasis Kills
- Finishing Touch – Finisher Kills
- Personal Touch – Melee Kills
- Sharp Flavor – Sword Kills
- Delicious Explosion – Rocket, Grenade Launcher or Grenade ability Kills
- Flash of Inspiration – Generate Orbs of Power
- Perfect Taste – Precision Kills
- Bullet Spray – Auto Rifle, SMG or Machine Gun Kills
- Balanced Flavors – Bow, Sniper, Scout or Pulse Rifle Kills
- Multifaceted Flavors – Rapid Kills/Multikills
- Superb Texture – Super Kills
In exchange for making these cookies you’ll get a small amount of Dawning Spirit that can then be used to get upgrades that increase your chances of getting one of the special Dawning weapons. You might also receive a Unity Gift Exchange or an Edgy Gift Exchange that includes one of the weapons as well.
How to farm Essence of Dawning
Given that you’ll need lots of Essence of Dawning to make these recipes, (15 for non-masterworked ovens and 10 otherwise) you’re going to need a few methods that yield a lot of it. For our money, the best strategy is to simply focus on activities that end quickly. This might include the following modes.
- Gambit
- Public Events (especially Heroic ones)
- Wrathborn Hunts: Fill your lure to get the Xillox hunt at the Dreaming City. You’ll get essence from each completion, and it only takes a few minutes. Bungie may patch this farm going forward, though, so you may be better off focusing on the other two instead.
The Dawning 2021 runs until January 4, 2022.