Here’s Exactly When You Can Play Destiny 2: Lightfall

Destiny 2 is on the cusp of hitting its sixth anniversary, and the MMO is showing no signs of slowing down. Destiny 2: Lightfall takes players to the neon-infused capital city of Neptune, Neomuna. Between a complete mod overhaul and new gameplay features like the grappling hook, Lightfall looks to be one of the most ambitious expansions the game has seen yet. If you’re eager to start exploring the streets of Neomuna, here’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2: Lightfall’s launch date, time, and maintenance.

Destiny 2: Lightfall Release Date and Time

Destiny 2: Lightfall officially launches on February 28, coinciding with the weekly reset on Tuesdays. Below you can see when the expansion will go live in each time zone, and keep in mind that you’ll be able to preload Lightfall on February 27, at the same time listed for release.

US East Coast: 12 pm Eastern

12 pm Eastern US West Coast: 9 am Pacific

9 am Pacific UK: 5 pm GMT

5 pm GMT Europe: 6 pm CEST

6 pm CEST Australia: 4 am AEDT (Feb 29)

4 am AEDT (Feb 29) New Zealand: 6 am NZDT (Feb 29)

Destiny 2 Lightfall File Size

You’ll need to make sure you have plenty of free space in whatever system you’re playing on, as Lightfall is going to take up roughly 80GB for installation. Here are the file sizes for each platform.

PS5 - Install size 102.6 GB, storage needed for pre-load is 102.6 GB.

Install size 102.6 GB, storage needed for pre-load is 102.6 GB. Xbox Series X|S - Install size 108.59 GB, storage needed for pre-load is 108.59 GB.

Install size 108.59 GB, storage needed for pre-load is 108.59 GB. PS4 - Install size 88.21 GB, storage needed for pre-load is 184.64 GB.

Install size 88.21 GB, storage needed for pre-load is 184.64 GB. Xbox One - Install size 89.21 GB, storage needed for pre-load is 89.21 GB.

Install size 89.21 GB, storage needed for pre-load is 89.21 GB. Steam - Install size 102.6 GB, storage space needed for pre-load is 233.2 GB.

Install size 102.6 GB, storage space needed for pre-load is 233.2 GB. Epic Games Store - Install size 101.51 GB, storage space needed for pre-load is 223.3 GB.

Install size 101.51 GB, storage space needed for pre-load is 223.3 GB. Microsoft Store - Install size 102.13 GB, storage space needed for pre-load is 102.13 GB.

When Is the Destiny 2 Maintenance Downtime?

Tormentors are a brand new enemy type that wield massive scythes. Bungie

Destiny 2 will go down for maintenance at the daily reset time on February 27, which is 12 pm Eastern or 9 am Pacific. This means the game will be completely inaccessible for roughly 24 hours, although as mentioned before you can preload Lightfall during this time. You can see more details in the latest This Week at Bungie post.

What’s New In Destiny 2 :Lightfall?

The grappling hook is one of the biggest gameplay additions with Lightfall, playing into both traversal and combat. Bungie

Destiny 2: Lightfall, of course, brings an entirely new set of story missions, but there’s much more than that coming with this expansion. One of the biggest changes is a new grappling hook feature, letting players zip around the skyline of the new cityscape patrol zone on Neptune. While the grappling hook expands on traversal, it’ll also play a big role in combat as each class gets its own grapple melee. Here’s a quick list of some of the other changes and additions coming to Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Difficulty Increase - Difficulty across the board is going up, as each difficulty level will now put you at a bit of a power disadvantage. This starts with -5 power levels at Hero and goes up to -25 power levels at Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Difficulty across the board is going up, as each difficulty level will now put you at a bit of a power disadvantage. This starts with -5 power levels at Hero and goes up to -25 power levels at Grandmaster Nightfalls. No more lethal fall damage - Bungie is reducing lethal fall damage at the start of Lightfall, and in a later patch it will be removed entirely.

Bungie is reducing lethal fall damage at the start of Lightfall, and in a later patch it will be removed entirely. Three new Strand-based subclasses - Lightfall is adding a new set of powers called Strand, a thread-based kind of space magic. This translates into three new subclasses; Warlock Broodweaver, Titan Berserker, and Hunter Threadrunner.

Lightfall is adding a new set of powers called Strand, a thread-based kind of space magic. This translates into three new subclasses; Warlock Broodweaver, Titan Berserker, and Hunter Threadrunner. New exotic weapons and armor

Gun rebalances

New loadout manager

The official Destiny 2 Lightfall website has even more details on all the changes and new content coming to the game.