Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost 2021 has finally begun, and it features the same Halloween grind with a brand-new format. Confused about how to access Haunted Lost Sectors? Want to know which masks are for sale this year? Use this short and sweet explainer to learn the best way to outfit your Guardian with all kinds of spooky goodies.

How to unlock and start Haunted Lost Sectors in Destiny 2

Quite possibly the biggest miscommunication for Festival of the Lost 2021 surrounds the newly implemented Haunted Lost Sectors. The game mentions them, but it doesn’t offer much of an indication of how to get started with the activity. To do so, visit Eva Levante in the Tower and get your first Festival of the Lost mask by starting the “Gone But Not Forgotten” quest.

Haunted Lost Sectors can be accessed from the Tower menu once you progress far enough in the “Gone But Not Forgotten” quest. Bungie

The next step of the quest requires you to complete an activity while wearing the mask and also get three Spectral Pages and 100 Candy. Candy is dropped from any enemy as long as you have your mask equipped. Special Pages, however, can be earned by participating in any of the following activities while wearing a mask:

Strikes

Crucible

Gambit

Public Events

Eva Bounties

In short, mess around with Destiny 2 for a bit (while wearing a mask), and you should procure the 100 Candy and three Spectral Pages that you seek. As soon as you do that, you should see the Haunted Sectors playlist icon in your Tower destination menu. The icon looks like a crown. There’s also a glowing totem to the right of Eva that can start Haunted Lost Sectors as well.

Haunted Lost Sectors function much like traditional Lost Sectors, and the main draw for visiting them is that they offer the only way to convert your Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages by killing the Headless Ones inside the area. Those Manifested Pages can be sold to the new Book of the Forgotten vendor in return for some previously unseen lore bits. Not everyone will be into that sort of thing, but Haunted Sectors are also a great source for Candy as well.

Kill these Headless Ones enemies to convert your Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages. Bungie

As far as weapon rewards are concerned, you’ll also occasionally get a random roll of the Braytech Werewolf or Horror Story auto rifles from these Chests too. You can increase your odds of getting these drops by giving your Manifested Pages to the vendor.

What are the Festival of the Lost 2021 masks and how much do they cost?

In true Destiny 2 tradition, Festival of the Lost 2021 lets players don a series of masks based on bosses and key characters from the game’s universe. This is what’s being sold through the rest of October.

Eramis Mask (1,300 Candy)

Taniks Mask (2,600 Candy)

Honk Moon Mask (3,900 Candy)

Pyramid Mask (5,200 Candy)

Ada-1 Mask (6,500 Candy)

Sweeper Bot Mask (7,800 Candy)

How to farm Candy fast in Festival of the Lost 2021

Want to accrue a large chunk of Candy very quickly to get those top-tier outfits? Here are a few farm spots and activities that may be worth investigating.