Deltarune: Chapter 2 maintains Undertale ’s legacy of goofy puzzles. And like Toby Fox’s venerated 2015 role-playing game, Deltarune also has its fair share of challenges. While traveling with Noelle, you’ll come across three annoying mouse rooms. You need to shepherd a group of mice from one hole to another in order to progress in the game, but some annoying mice puzzles are easier to solve than others. Here’s what you need to know to complete all three of them.

Deltarune Chapter 2 Annoying Mouse Room 1 solution

How the annoying mouse room should look once you’ve put everything in place. Toby Fox

To solve annoying mouse room one, you simply need to align the room, so all the mice reach the hole labeled “in.” Before you move anything around, make sure to press the button a few times. You’ll get a fun reaction out of Noelle as mice scurry under her.

Go behind the green panel closer to Noelle and push it towards the “annoying mouse room” sign at the bottom of your screen. Push the panel towards Noelle once more so it’s flush against the wall. Press the button to finish the room.

Deltarune Chapter 2 Annoying Mouse Room 2 solution

The solution to annoying mouse room 2. Toby Fox

A bit later, you’ll encounter the second annoying mouse room puzzle. This time there are three consoles. Each console rotates a different set of blocks. You can also use any of the three consoles to summon the mice.

To solve this one, you just need to rotate each section a few times. You can follow these instructions, or just look at the above picture for the solution.

Rotate section one to the right three times. A red block should be in the top middle, on the left side in the third row, and in the bottom right of the fourth row.

Rotate section two to the right four times. The red block will be on the second row on the right and the green tile will be on the bottom left.

Rotate section three to the right once. One green tile will be on the middle right and the other will be on the middle bottom.

You’ve completed the puzzle and gotten the mice back in their hole. But the forcefield has yet to be eliminated. Activate the solved puzzle a second time after Noelle checks out the control panel. Noelle will be launched over the control panel, deactivating the forcefield.

Deltarune Chapter 2 Annoying Mouse Room 3 solution

You’re now at the third and final annoying mouse puzzle room. This one doesn’t quite have a direct solution. What you need to do is keep rotating the panels and force the mice to hit Noelle. She will be ping-ponged between the two platforms until you can spell out the mysterious phrase above the platforms.

Don’t be afraid to press buttons at random. If you take too long, Noelle will fall and reset the platform. There’s no penalty for this. You’ll eventually get the puzzle solved. You don’t really have to do much of anything for annoying mouse puzzle three, and you don’t get a reward for sparing Noelle from falling — if that’s even possible.

If you need more help, check out this explanatory video from YouTuber MiniMingle: