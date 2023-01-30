Where to Find Every Weapon in Dead Space and Their Schematic Upgrades

You won’t get far aboard the USG Ishimura in the Dead Space remake unless you have an arsenal of weapons and their upgrades. In Dead Space, there are 7 main weapons to collect, along with three upgrades for each (for a total of 21). Most of these are easily missed, though you can go back and grab them before the point of no return in Chapter 11. Here’s where to find all the weapons and their upgrade schematics in Dead Space.

7. Plasma Cutter

The Plasma Cutter is the first weapon you come across and it’s practically unmissable. You’ll find it in Chapter 1, inside the Service Workshop on a bench. Above the bench is “cut off their limbs” written on the wall.

Upgrades

Cartridge Rack : In Chapter 2 , you’ll find this on a bench inside the Ishimura Clinic after destroying the barricade.

In , you’ll find this on a bench inside the Ishimura Clinic after destroying the barricade. Heat Accumulator : Starting in Chapter 3 , you can buy this from Shop for 11,000 credits.

Starting in , you can buy this from Shop for 11,000 credits. Weighted Blades : Starting in Chapter 8, grab this from the Maintenance Locker Room on the second floor.

6. Pulse Rifle

The Pulse Rifle functions like a machine gun. Electronic Arts

In Chapter 2, you’ll gain access to the Pulse Rifle from the Medical Tram Station on the fourth floor. It’s next to a corpse.

Upgrades

Kinetic Autoloader : Starting in Chapter 3 , buy this upgrade from the Shop for 11,000 credits.

Starting in , buy this upgrade from the Shop for 11,000 credits. P.C.S.I. Custom Magazine : Starting in Chapter 4 , you’ll find this schematic inside the Electrical Systems Storage room. It’s on a shelf next to some lockers.

Starting in , you’ll find this schematic inside the Electrical Systems Storage room. It’s on a shelf next to some lockers. High-Yield Grenades: In Chapter 10, take the elevator from within the Main Atrium on the fourth floor. This leads to Water Purification, where you’ll find the upgrade in a locker.

5. Ripper

Next, grab the Ripper in Chapter 3, inside the Machine Shop on the fourth floor. It’s on the ground, next to a corpse.

Upgrades

Ricochet Tracer : Starting in Chapter 3 , buy this upgrade from the Shop for 11,000 Credits.

Starting in , buy this upgrade from the Shop for 11,000 Credits. Angled Launcher : In Chapter 6 , you’ll find this upgrade inside B. Andonov — Flow Supervisor’s office on the first floor. It’s on a desk.

In , you’ll find this upgrade inside B. Andonov — Flow Supervisor’s office on the first floor. It’s on a desk. Carbon-Fiber Blades : In Chapter 10, look for this upgrade in the Machine Shop room in the back. It’s inside a Master Override Chest.

4. Flamethrower

Use the Flamethrower to burn enemies up close. Electronic Arts

Also within Chapter 3, you’ll gain access to the Flamethrower, which is in the Engineering area on the fifth floor. It’s in a gross-looking hall that leads to the Fuel Storage section on a corpse sticking out of the wall.

Upgrades

Gellified Hydrazine : Starting in Chapter 3 , buy this upgrade from the Shop for 11,500 Credits.

Starting in , buy this upgrade from the Shop for 11,500 Credits. Macroliter Fuel Tank : Starting in Chapter 7 , this upgrade is found inside the Mining section on the first floor. You’ll need to use Zero Gravity (also have Security Clearance Level 3) to enter the Utility Room. Then, head inside and you’ll see the upgrade on the ground next to some shelves.

Starting in , this upgrade is found inside the Mining section on the first floor. You’ll need to use Zero Gravity (also have Security Clearance Level 3) to enter the Utility Room. Then, head inside and you’ll see the upgrade on the ground next to some shelves. High-Pressure Nozzle : Starting in Chapter 10, you’ll find this upgrade in the Crew Quarters — Deluxe Shift Bunks. You’ll need a battery from the Deluxe Quiet Bunks to open the door. Once you do, you’ll see the upgrade inside a Master Override Chest.

3. Contact Beam

You’ll want to use the Contact Beam to deal damage to multiple Necromorphs at once. Electronic Arts

You can find the game’s Contact Beam in Chapter 4 inside the Records Office. It’s on the ground next to a corpse.

Upgrades

Supersymmetry Tether : Starting in Chapter 4 , buy this upgrade from the Shop for 12,000 credits.

Starting in , buy this upgrade from the Shop for 12,000 credits. Diffraction Module : Within Chapter 10 , this upgrade is located in the Mining — Tools Storage. You’ll need to move some boxes around to reach it. Once inside Tools Storage, the upgrade is inside a Master Override Chest.

Within , this upgrade is located in the Mining — Tools Storage. You’ll need to move some boxes around to reach it. Once inside Tools Storage, the upgrade is inside a Master Override Chest. Portable Heliotron : Also in Chapter 10, make your way to the Bioprosthetics Locker Room on the first floor to find this upgrade sitting on a workbench.

2. Line Gun

The Line Gun works great for crowd control, so save its ammo for when you really need it. Electronic Arts

The Line Gun can be located during Chapter 5, and it’s found inside the Emergency Equipment Storage area on the fourth floor.

Upgrades

Ionized Capacitor : Starting in Chapter 5 , buy this upgrade from the Shop for 11,500 credits.

Starting in , buy this upgrade from the Shop for 11,500 credits. Precision Lasers : In Chapter 10 , make your way to the Hydroponics area where you’ll find a Master Override Chest containing this upgrade. Head through the Mining Tram Station door to find it.

In , make your way to the Hydroponics area where you’ll find a Master Override Chest containing this upgrade. Head through the Mining Tram Station door to find it. Photon Energizer : Inside the Medical — Lab Storage room on the fourth floor in Chapter 10, you’ll find this upgrade in a crate.

1. Force Gun

Use the Force Gun to push enemies back. Electronic Arts

Finally, you’ll gain access to the Force Gun in Chapter 6. It’s inside the West Seedling Room A on the second floor on a corpse.

Upgrades