How to unlock the Dead Space remake's terrifying secret ending

While the new Dead Space remake is mostly a faithful adaptation of the 2008 original, developer Motive Studio did implement some fresh additions as well. Notably, the remake includes a secret ending that — in many ways — is better than the original while tying directly into Dead Space 2. But you’ll have to put in a lot of extra work to unlock it. Here’s how to unlock the secret ending in the Dead Space remake.

Major spoilers ahead.

How to unlock the secret ending

Unlock New Game Plus

First, you’ll need to play through the game normally to reach New Game Plus. You can complete the game on any difficulty to unlock New Game Plus, which allows you to carry over all of your weapons, upgrades, suits, and credits, as well as some rewards to entice you to jump back in.

Collect all 12 Marker Fragments

After you’ve started New Game Plus, you’ll need to collect all 12 Marker Fragments scattered around the USG Ishimura. These Marker Fragments only appear in New Game Plus and are found across each of the game’s chapters in specific locations. There’s one Marker in each chapter, with the exception of Chapter 5, which has two.

YouTuber Stevivor has a nifty walkthrough detailing the locations of all 12 Markers aboard the Ishimura (featured above).

Drop them off in the Cpatain’s Quarters

After you’ve found all 12 Markers, head to the third floor of the Crew Quarters to reach Captain B. Mathius’ Quarters. It apparently is noted as Lt. Commander V. Holt on your map. Here, you’ll find a creepy-looking shrine, where you can place all the Markers you’ve collected in a circle.

After you’ve done so, you’ll hear some creepy whispers indicating that you’ve completed this portion of the quest.

Keep in mind, you have access to the 12th Marker in Chapter 11, meaning you’ll have the rest of that chapter, and Chapter 12 to reach the Captian’s Quarters before the game ends.

Finish the game

From here, finish the game like you normally would, and you’ll unlock the new ending. It’s a wild, yet grim ending that ties to the sequel in a fitting way.

Dead Space remake secret ending, explained

Spoilers ahead.

The secret ending ties directly to Dead Space 2, in a way that makes more sense than the traditional ending. Electronic Arts

The alternate ending depicts Isaac Clarke going insane, as he experiences hallucinations of Nicole while leaving planet Aegis VII. Clarke is seemingly being controlled by the Marker itself, leading to his mental breakdown that kicks off Dead Space 2.

As part of the secret ending, Nicole approaches, and Clarke tells her he needs to build “a little something first,” implying that he will create more Markers. With this in mind, it’s possible Clarke went elsewhere to create more Markers, unleashing the Necromorphs onto whichever planet he desired ... even Earth.

Dead Space 2 takes place three years after the first game, and that gap is not explained, as Clarke has no memory of it. The sequel starts off with Clarke in a hospital with a straightjacket on after suffering a mental breakdown — which is much better explained after the secret ending in Dead Space.

Given the secret ending, it’s possible Clarke did some horrendous things within that three-year gap.