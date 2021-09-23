Everything you need to know about Castlevania Advance Collection

Castlevania is positively ancient by video game standards. In 2021, the series will celebrate its 35th anniversary. According to listings from the ESRB and the Australia Rating Board, the series will celebrate its advanced age with Castlevania Advance Collection, which allegedly includes several Castlevania handheld titles. Most of those games haven’t been available in over a decade unless you owned a Wii U.

Here’s everything we know about Castlevania Advance Collection.

When is the Castlevania Advance Collection release date?

Castlevania Advance Collection hasn’t been announced yet, so it doesn’t have an official release date. However, games aren’t usually listed on the ESRB until shortly before their actual release, so it’s likely this collection will be coming out soon.

While that could mean it’s not coming for a few months, Castlevania’s anniversary is on September 26. Castlevania Advance Collection is almost certainly an anniversary celebration. It could be available in just a few days.

It’s possible that Castlevania Advance Collection will be officially announced during the Nintendo Direct on September 23 then release promptly afterward.

Soma Cruz, a protagonist expected to appear in the collection. KONAMI

What games are in Castlevania Advance Collection?

You can play four games in the Castlevania Advance Collection:

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow Castlevania: Dracula X

Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, and Aria of Sorrow were released to GameBoy Advance between 2001 and 2003. Meanwhile Castlevania: Dracula X is a SNES remake of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood. A remake of Castlevania: Dracula X came to PSP as Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles. While not confirmed, it’s believed the one in Castlevania Advance Collection is the original SNES version.

Is there a Castlevania Advance Collection trailer?

No, the game hasn’t been announced, so there isn’t a trailer for Castlevania Advance Collection.

However, you can watch a trailer for Castlevania: Circle of the Moon from when it came to the Wii U eShop in 2014. This should give you some idea of what to expect from the collection.

What platforms will Castlevania Advance Collection be available on?

According to the leak, you can enjoy the Castlevania Advance Collection on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

What new features are in Castlevania Advance Collection?

According to a now-removed description from the the Taiwan Rating Board, Castlevania Advance Collection will include an art gallery allowing players to see “undisclosed art collections for the first time,” a rewind feature, and “other handy features.”

The rewind feature likely allows you to save yourself from certain doom. It’s unknown what the description refers to with the phrase “other handy features.” The additional features are unlikely to be as compelling as a rewind, but it could refer to save states.