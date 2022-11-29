Here’s exactly when you can play The Callisto Protocol

With the absence of Dead Space, Krafton and Striking Distance Studios have created the next best thing: A spiritual successor called The Callisto Protocol — and it’s nearly here. This upcoming game borrows many elements from the Dead Space series, including a creepy setting, a clean HUD, and many gameplay mechanics. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why there’s so much excitement for The Callisto Protocol. But when exactly does it come out, how much storage should you set aside for it, and what are the pre-order bonuses? Here’s what you need to know to get ready for The Callisto Protocol.

When is The Callisto Protocol release time?

The Callisto Protocol launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Friday, December 2, 2022, at midnight Eastern. This means that players in certain parts of The United States can actually begin playing on December 1, assuming they have it pre-installed and ready to go ahead of time.

Physical copies will be available on the morning of December 2, at local retailers.

What is The Callisto Protocol file size?

The Callisto Protocol’s file size is on par with other current releases. Krafton

Speaking of pre-installing, you’ll want to make sure you have enough room on your device to play The Callisto Protocol. Below is a list of file sizes across all platforms:

PS4: 43GB

43GB PS5: 44GB

44GB Xbox One: 27GB

27GB Xbox Series X|S: 44GB

44GB Steam: 75GB

What are The Callisto Protocol pre-order bonuses?

PlayStation users gain access to the exclusive Contraband Pack. Krafton

There are various pre-order bonuses depending on the platform and region. Regardless of platform, all versions come with the Retro Prisoner Skin and Weapons Pack as a pre-order bonus. These give protagonist Jacob Lee a bit more style as he endures the horrors of the Black Iron Prison.

On PlayStation platforms, specifically, players who pre-order, gain access to the Contraband Pack. This gives players a handful of items that can be sold in the in-game store to upgrade weapons much faster. The Contraband Pack is exclusive to PlayStation across physical and digital versions.

There are a few other versions of The Callisto Protocol available, such as the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the Season Pass (along with everything else from the base version). This is available for $90 on current-gen and $80 on the previous generation.

There’s also the ultra-fancy GameStop exclusive Collector’s Edition that comes with a Jacob Lee statue, steel book, collectible pins, a comic book, the season pass, and a copy of the game. Though, this will set you back $250.