Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is kicking off 2025 with yet another big crossover. This time around, gaming’s biggest multiplayer game is collaborating with Netflix's Emmy-winning original thriller Squid Game.

This week, a series of Squid Game 2-themed limited-time events, game modes, and cosmetics will be added to Black Ops 6. Unlike crossovers with The Boys or WWE, this crossover seems strangely fitting as a series of modes that borrow elements from the competitive playground games the show is known for could make for some fun, high-stakes (and unlike the show, non-lethal) multiplayer.

When does Black Ops 6’s Squid Game crossover begin?

If you’re looking forward to competing in the Squid Game, there’s good news. A trailer for the upcoming crossover revealed that the event will begin on Friday, January 3. While Activision and developer Treyarch haven’t specified a start time for the event, it will likely be ready to play sometime around midday.

What skins can players expect from Black Ops 6’s Squid Game crossover?

Again, Activision and Treyarch have kept their cards close to their chest, keeping most of what’s in store as classified as the contents and exploits of an actual Black Ops mission. But they’ve presented more than enough footage and screenshots to glean a clear picture of what players will be able to unlock.

The crossover trailer teased a playable version of the Red Light, Green Light animatronic from Squid Game. Activision

For one, the pink jumpsuit-wearing guards are going to be unlockable skins, as well as two seemingly original contestants (players number 115 and 006 in the official trailer) in the iconic green tracksuits worn by the show’s 456 competitors. The trailer for the crossover also gives us a glimpse at two variants of the golden mask-wearing executives who bet big on the deadly games, as well as a playable version of the towering, school girl animatronic that oversees the Red Light, Green Light game in the series. While the Front Man, the big bad dressed in all black from the series, appears in the trailer, it’s not clear if he’ll also be jumping into the action.

What modes can players expect from Black Ops 6’s Squid Game crossover?

Players will collect red envelopes similar to the ones used to play Ddakji in the series in one of the upcoming modes. Activision

Now here’s where things get interesting. The opening shot of the trailer shows over a dozen unarmed players running toward the end of a giant field similar to the original season’s opening game. It’s a safe bet that Red Light, Green Light will be a playable mode.

Another part of the trailer shows players in the middle of a firefight stopping in their tracks as the aforementioned schoolgirl says “Red Light.” She appears to say it as a player triggers an ability, suggesting that the rules of the schoolyard game may be incorporated into traditional Call of Duty modes as well.

Another part of the trailer shows players collecting floating red envelopes during a game mode. It’s not clear if this will be part of a new original mode or if these envelopes will replace the dog tags of Black Ops 6’s Elimination Confirmed mode. We hope there are more surprises in store come the third.

How will the Squid Game crossover impact Warzone?

Snagging loot may not be as easy as it is in normal Warzone. Activision

The free-to-play battle royal will also be part of Call of Duty’s latest crossover. It’s the only part of the trailer that features the Red Light, Green Light mascot running with an assault rifle in hand. The few glimpses at the map also show loot boxes scattered around in front of two-story tall versions of her. This likely means grabbing the goods within won’t be as easy as it would in a normal Warzone match.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.