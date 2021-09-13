Call of Duty Season 6 release date, roadmap, and Warzone updates

As Call of Duty Season 5 Reloaded begins winding down, we’re already looking ahead to the next big update.

Activision hasn’t yet unveiled the details of the upcoming Season 6, but that isn’t stopping us from speculating. There’s a lot we can infer about the upcoming season based on the current battle pass, and what we know about the Call of Duty: Vanguard release.

With that in mind, let’s dive into everything we know about Call of Duty Season 6, from its release date to new features and what changes to expect in Warzone.

When is the Call of Duty Season 6 release date?

An official Season 6 release date isn’t known, but the current battle pass gives us a clear window. Activision

The official release date of Warzone Season 6 hasn’t been revealed, but the current battle pass hints towards its possible start time. Based on the battle pass reset date, it appears that Warzone Season 6 will begin on October 6, 2021 — a month ahead of Vanguard’s release.

While this is a solid indication of when the new update will go live, it’s important to know this date might shift by a day or so. Most notably, Warzone Season 5 was delayed by a day, so the countdown timer isn’t always exact.

But you can be sure you’ll have around a month to play the new season before Vanguard drops, officially.

Is there a Call of Duty Season 6 trailer?

There isn’t a trailer just yet, but you can expect one to come out sometime towards the end of September 2021. If Season 5 is any indication, there were around nine days between the trailer’s release and the launch of the update.

So, you should expect a Season 6 trailer to go live around September 27, give or take a few days.

What are the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 updates?

Based on previous seasons, we have a good idea of what to expect from the forthcoming update. Activision

Since Warzone Season 6 will almost certainly lead directly into Vanguard, it’s likely the narrative will focus on the time period shift, just like it did when Verdansk was nuked in early 2021, leading to Verdansk ‘84.

We expect Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, and the other Activision studios to throw realism out the window to explain why (and how) Warzone will transition to the 1940s for World War II.

Though with this update likely taking place before the release of Vanguard, it will probably serve as a transition season that will resolve once the new game launches. Much like the updates surrounding the Cold War integration, Season 6 will likely sprinkle breadcrumbs hinting at what’s to come once Vanguard drops in November.

Aside from story content, Season 6 will almost certainly feature new weapons — and not just ones that fall into the melee category, either. We’ll probably get a new automatic weapon, along with some sort of assault rifle and/or SMG.

When it comes to major changes like map alterations or new perks, we’re less inclined to expect anything like that. We’ll probably get a new Gulag, just as we have each season, but beyond new points of interest across Verdansk, major changes won’t come until later in 2021 when the Pacific map launches. Though it’s likely we’ll get some sort of limited-time event during Season 6.

Beyond that, we’ll get a new battle pass, Operators, and cosmetics, which are all standard for the launch of a major update. We also hope we’ll get some more weapon balance changes, which Raven Software has done a fantastic job of keeping up with since spring 2021.

Currently, the OTs 9 SMG and the Stoner 63 LMG could use at least a slight nerf, while lesser-used weapons like the P90, Uzi, Holger-26, AN-94, and AK-47 (MW), could stand to be buffed.