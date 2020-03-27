Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered has seemingly been confirmed by Activision in a new leak. Following years of rumors and even a rating from an official organization in South Korea earlier this March, the remastered version of perhaps the single best Call of Duty story campaign may finally be upon us very soon.

The latest reference to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered comes straight from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The game's latest update went live on March 20. Reddit user u/Senescallo discovered several references to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered in the game's new files after data-mining, and they shared their findings on Reddit Friday.

"Purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and receive the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle," reads a leaked description for a banner featuring Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 cover art. "Or purchase the Ghost Pack: Oil Rig Bundle to receive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered."

To be clear, these remain unconfirmed leaks based on data-mining, but the evidence seems overwhelming. These teasers indicate that anyone who purchases Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will get bonuses in 2019's Modern Warfare, but the new remastered version will also be part of the Modern Warfare's DLC bundle as well. It's possible that similar to Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered can be launched from within the Modern Warfare menu or exist as its own standalone application. These details seemingly prove the recent South Korean rating and reports from as far back as 2018 mentioning Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.

The data-mine did not contain any information about a possible price or release date, but for these materials to be included in this latest update means that it should be relatively soon. Could it launch sometime in the next few weeks?

There's a chance we won't officially hear about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered until we're within days of its release. Free-to-play battle royale game Call of Duty: Warzone was subject to numerous leaks as well but wasn't confirmed by Activision until one day before its official release. Despite the lack of marketing, Call of Duty: Warzone has become a massive success, amassing 30 million players in just a couple of weeks.

The Inverse Analysis

After being teased with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered's existence through various leaks for years, this kind of unofficial confirmation that the remaster exists is a welcome sign. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features one of the franchise's best campaigns, and its gameplay remains very tight and enjoyable to this day.

The developers have even cited that the risks Modern Warfare 2's campaign took had great influence over the reboot's campaign, so players can finally get to the source of that influence. That being said, now that it's over 10 years old there are many young Call of Duty players that may have not experienced it. This remaster will finally give them the opportunity to do just that, so hopefully, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is available at a fair price and on many platforms.