Call of Duty: Cold War Firebase Z Pack-a-Punch location and how to use it

Firebase Z is the new Zombies map in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War released February 4, 2021. The Zombies mode in many ways feels like the thinnest of the game's three modes, but it's thrilling to play with friends. And now it's getting even more fleshed-out (pun intended) in the game's post-launch support. Still, a new map means that you'll have to learn where everything important is all over again.

One of the most helpful upgrades to look for within the Firebase Z map is the Pack-a-Punch , which is used to make powerful upgrades to your weapons. Here's where to find the Pack-a-Punch on Firebase Z and how to turn it on ASAP so you can increase your chances of surviving wave after wave of zombies.

The Pack-A-Punch is an extremely useful tool that will help players survive in the long-term in any endless Zombies match. Once unlocked, players can upgrade their weapon up to three times with it to increase their weapon's damage, magazine size, and more.

In Black Ops Cold War, the first tier costs 5,000 Essence ; the second tier costs 15,000 ; and the final tier costs 30,000 . You can also apply ammo mods through it for 2,000 Essence .

Players gain Essence by killing zombies, and you probably won't have enough to buy all three tiers until very late until the match. Still, powering weapons up is a vital part of surviving, so it's vital to know where to find the upgrade machine and how to turn it on

Black Ops: Cold War Firebase Z Pack-A-Punch location

The Pack-a-Punch in Black Ops Cold War's Firebase Z map is pretty hard to miss, even if you can't use it right away. One of the first objectives on Firebase Z is to talk to Captain Ravenov , who is fortified in an office on the map. He's located left of players' starting positions with a large objective marker.

When you go to meet Captain Ravenov, you should see the Pack-A-Punch right next to Ravenov's office .

Here, the location is clearly visible on the in-game mini-map. Activision

While it's technically in the first area of Firebase Z, you can't unlock it right away. Interacting with it will show a message: "You need to turn the power on first."

How to turn on the power in Call of Duty: Cold War's Firebase Z

After your conversation with Captain Ravenov, you'll need to progress through Firebase Z's story to turn on the power for the Pack-a-Punch. Go through the teleporter marked on your map. Once you do this, you'll be brought to a new area and asked to power up 3 Aether reactors . You can then go to one of them and start powering it up for 500 points.

You'll then have to protect the reactor's collection units from a wave of zombies. If your team survives, the reactor will be powered up. Repeat this process with the other two Aether reactions on the map and all of Firebase Z will receive power. After this, you can return to the Pack-a-Punch and upgrade your weapons.

Even though you'll still have a lot earn a lot of Essence by killing zombies and completing objectives to actually upgrade your weapons, you're good to go after finding the Pack-a-Punch and turning on the power around Firebase Z.