How to get the ultimate secret job in Bravely Default 2

Bravely Default 2 is here, bringing another standout JRPG to the Switch. The sequel takes everything that made the original 3DS game work and buffs it up. That means the return of the series' signature Brave/Default combat. But the excellent job system is the real shining point.

There are plenty of different classes to play around with in the sequel, but one secret job may be the best available in the entire game. However, finding it is a bit of a challenge that'll involve putting some serious hours in and investigating some optional quests. Here's what you need to do to unlock the Bravebearer job in Bravely Default 2.

How to unlock the Bravebearer job in Bravely Default 2

First off, you'll need to beat the entire game to get this, so this isn't something you'll be able to use in your main journey. Note that because of this, there are some light spoilers in here, so proceed with caution. Once you've beaten the game, you'll need to load your clear save file, which puts you back at Chapter 6.

From here, you'll need to revisit an old location and fight a boss. Head over to the Valley of Sighs dungeon over in Halcyonia. You'll need to trek all the way through the dungeon until you get to a path that leads up to a gravestone. Once you find the grave, interact with it and get ready for a tough fight.

You'll need to take down Sloan, the Hero of Light, in a test of your might. Once you take him down, he'll give you the Asterisk needed to unlock the class. Now you'll be able to turn any of your characters into a Bravebearer and cause some serious damage.

What is the Bravebearer job in Bravely Default 2?

Bravebearer is an incredibly powerful job featuring special skills that were thought to be "long lost." The sword class dishes out massive damage based on some truly fun conditions and can cause some BP shenanigans during battle.

The Bravebearer job description in Bravely Default 2. Nintendo

To give you a taste of what to expect, Bravemancers have abilities that'll cause damage proportional to how much time you've played the game or the number of battles you've won. You can probably see why it's only unlockable after you beat the full adventure; It's essentially a reward for all your hard hours of grinding.

Perhaps most terrifying is the Across the Board ability, which makes it so other abilities that would normally hit one target will hit all. Consider what that means when mixing it up the skills mentioned above and you're looking at an absolute beast built for endgame grinding.

Bravemancers can also remove BP from enemies or add extra points for allies, so there's a support element to it as well. If you've beaten the game and want a little more out of it, make sure you grab this job, as no party is truly complete without it.