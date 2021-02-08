You need to play the best free indie game on Xbox Game Pass ASAP

The 2010s were an incredible decade for indie games. From Spelunky to Hades, each year was filled with new gems that expanded gaming’s potential as a storytelling medium.

It can be incredibly difficult to keep up with the world of indie games considering how often left-field hits break into the mainstream, but luckily there’s an easy starting point. Publisher Annapurna Interactive has dropped an endless string of must-play titles since the label launched in 2017. There have been so many already that it’s difficult to know where to begin.

There’s an easy answer to that conundrum: start from the top. Annapurna’s first game, What Remains of Edith Finch , is one of the best indie games out there and it’s available to play for free via Xbox Game Pass on Xbox consoles and PC.

What Remains of Edith Finch is best described as a short story anthology. The first-person exploration game is set in a house belonging to the Finch family. It’s a towering structure with many rooms haphazardly slapped together. The goal is to explore the house and learn about how each member of the family died through bite-sized playable short stories.

In one tale, you’ll find yourself playing through a pulp horror comic, while another will put you in control of a squid dragging its way across a ship. The gameplay mechanics drastically change depending on each family member’s specific demise, which leads to constant surprises.

If all this talk about squids doesn’t make it clear enough, Edith Finch is not rooted in gritty fiction. It’s a textbook example of magical realism, a literary subgenre that blends grounded stories about the real world with more supernatural elements. Think novels like One Hundred Years of Solitude or the movie Big Fish.

There once was a time where comparing video games to novels seemed a little ludicrous. Games were always seen as a playful distraction, not an effective form of storytelling. Not to reopen old wounds, but gamers got up in arms back in 2010 when Roger Ebert famously penned a blog declaring that “video games can never be art.” It’s a short-sighted refrain that continues to bug players to this day, despite it being a one-sided feud.

A glimpse of the Finch house in What Remains of Edith Finch. Annapurna Interactive

Video games have matured quite a bit since Ebert wrote that piece and the worlds of cinema and gaming are closer than ever. Annapurna Interactive itself is a studio spun off of Annapurna Pictures, which has produced multiple Oscar winning films. When What Remains of Edith Finch dropped out of left field in 2017, it was essentially a statement from one of indie cinema’s hottest brands that yelled, “The dividing line between these industries no longer exists.”

It’s something of a running gag to picture what Ebert’s response to the rise of indie games with weightier storytelling would be today. Would Edith Finch change his tune about video games as a storytelling medium, especially with a cinephile darling studio behind it? We’ll never know … but also, who cares? What Remains of Edith Finch is a stunning game about the deeply personal nature of stories. They can help change one person's view of the world or just seem plain superfluous to someone else. That’s entirely up to the reader — or the player in this case. Either way, What Remains of Edith Finch is one of the century's must-play games.