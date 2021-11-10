Here's exactly when you can start playing Battlefield 2042

The Battlefield 2042 launch quickly approaches , and the timeline for its multiple tiers of access might start to feel more chaotic than the big battles the game series is known for. Depending on which version of the game you purchase, you might be able to hop in a whole week early, so there’s a lot to know about Electronic Arts’ latest first-person shooter. This new entry seems like it will be a major departure for the series. Here, we’ll dive into what you need to know about playing Battlefield 2042 as early as possible, with details on its download size, Xbox Game Pass status, and where to pre-order.

When is the early access Battlefield 2042 release time?

While Battlefield 2042 technically launches on November 19, those who purchase the Gold and Ultimate Editions will gain early access to the game on November 12.

The Gold Edition costs $90 ($100 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) and comes with extra cosmetics, along with the Year 1 Pass. In addition, the Ultimate Edition will set you back $110 ($120 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) and comes with everything included in the Gold Edition, plus the Midnight Bundle, a digital artbook, and soundtrack. Here’s a closer look at the timing depending on your platform of choice:

PC

November 12, 8 a.m. Universal Standard (Global simultaneous release on Origin, EA Desktop, Steam, and Epic).

London: 8 a.m. Greenwich Mean

8 a.m. Greenwich Mean Paris: 9 a.m. Central European

9 a.m. Central European New York: 3 a.m. Eastern

3 a.m. Eastern San Francisco: Midnight Pacific

Midnight Pacific Johannesburg: 10 a.m. South African Standard

10 a.m. South African Standard New Delhi: 1:30 p.m. Indian Standard

1:30 p.m. Indian Standard Sydney: 7 p.m. Australian Eastern Daylight

7 p.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Moscow: 11 a.m. Moscow Standard

11 a.m. Moscow Standard Rio de Janeiro: 5 a.m. Brasilia

PlayStation

November 12 (Rolling release, Day starts at Midnight).

London: Midnight Greenwich Mean, November 12

Midnight Greenwich Mean, November 12 Paris: Midnight Central European, November 12

Midnight Central European, November 12 New York: Midnight Eastern, November 12

Midnight Eastern, November 12 San Francisco: 9 p.m. Pacific, November 11

9 p.m. Pacific, November 11 Johannesburg: Midnight South African Standard, November 12

Midnight South African Standard, November 12 New Delhi: Midnight Indian Standard, November 12

Midnight Indian Standard, November 12 Sydney: Midnight Australian Eastern Daylight, November 12

Midnight Australian Eastern Daylight, November 12 Moscow: Midnight Moscow Standard, November 12

Midnight Moscow Standard, November 12 Rio de Janeiro: 2 a.m. Brasilia, November 12

Xbox

November 12 (Rolling release, Day starts at Midnight).

London: Midnight Greenwich Mean, November 12

Midnight Greenwich Mean, November 12 Paris: Midnight Central European, November 12

Midnight Central European, November 12 New York: Midnight Eastern, November 12

Midnight Eastern, November 12 San Francisco: 9 p.m. Pacific, November 11

9 p.m. Pacific, November 11 Johannesburg: Midnight South African Standard, November 12

Midnight South African Standard, November 12 New Delhi: 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard, November 12

12:30 a.m. Indian Standard, November 12 Sydney: Midnight Australian Eastern Daylight, November 12

Midnight Australian Eastern Daylight, November 12 Moscow: Midnight Moscow Standard, November 12

Midnight Moscow Standard, November 12 Rio de Janeiro: 11 p.m. Brasilia, November 11

When is the Battlefield 2042 full release time?

When it comes to the final, full release, there are different release times depending on your region and platform, but we’ve got the full schedule below:

PC

November 19, 8 a.m. Universal Standard (Global simultaneous release on Origin, EA Desktop, Steam, and Epic).

London: 8 a.m. Greenwich Mean

8 a.m. Greenwich Mean Paris: 9 a.m. Central European

9 a.m. Central European New York: 3 a.m. Eastern

3 a.m. Eastern San Francisco: Midnight Pacific

Midnight Pacific Johannesburg: 10 a.m. South African Standard

10 a.m. South African Standard New Delhi: 1:30 p.m. Indian Standard

1:30 p.m. Indian Standard Sydney: 7 p.m. Australian Eastern Daylight

7 p.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Moscow: 11 a.m. Moscow Standard

11 a.m. Moscow Standard Rio de Janeiro: 5 a.m. Brasilia

PlayStation

November 19 (Rolling release, Day starts at Midnight).

London: Midnight Greenwich Mean, November 19

Midnight Greenwich Mean, November 19 Paris: Midnight Central European, November 19

Midnight Central European, November 19 New York: Midnight Eastern, November 19

Midnight Eastern, November 19 San Francisco: 9 p.m. Pacific, November 18

9 p.m. Pacific, November 18 Johannesburg: Midnight South African Standard, November 19

Midnight South African Standard, November 19 New Delhi: Midnight Indian Standard, November 19

Midnight Indian Standard, November 19 Sydney: Midnight Australian Eastern Daylight, November 19

Midnight Australian Eastern Daylight, November 19 Moscow: Midnight Moscow Standard, November 19

Midnight Moscow Standard, November 19 Rio de Janeiro: 2 a.m. Brasilia, November 19

Xbox

November 19 (Rolling release, Day starts at Midnight).

London: Midnight Greenwich Mean, November 19

Midnight Greenwich Mean, November 19 Paris: Midnight Central European, November 19

Midnight Central European, November 19 New York: Midnight Eastern, November 19

Midnight Eastern, November 19 San Francisco: 9 p.m. Pacific, November 18

9 p.m. Pacific, November 18 Johannesburg: Midnight South African Standard, November 19

Midnight South African Standard, November 19 New Delhi: 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard, November 19

12:30 a.m. Indian Standard, November 19 Sydney: Midnight Australian Eastern Daylight, November 19

Midnight Australian Eastern Daylight, November 19 Moscow: Midnight Moscow Standard, November 19

Midnight Moscow Standard, November 19 Rio de Janeiro: 11 p.m. Brasilia, November 19

What is the Battlefield 2042 Xbox Game Pass status?

Battlefield 2042 isn’t available on Xbox Game Pass, at least, not in the way you might expect. However, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers gain access to EA Play at no additional cost, which does allow you to play a 10-hour trial of Battlefield 2042. Your progress carries over from the trial to the full version, meaning you won’t have to start from scratch. Remember, EA Play members get a 10 percent discount on EA-published games.

What are the Battlefield 2042 pre-order details?

You can pre-order all versions now. Electronic Arts

You are able to pre-order Battlefield 2042 across digital storefronts right now, including the PS Store, the Microsoft Store, Steam, and Origin. We advise pre-ordering and preloading digitally if you plan on playing as soon as it’s available on November 12.

What is the Battlefield 2042 download size?

Of course, you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of room for the game ahead of time so you can play as soon as it’s live. The Battlefield 2042 download size varies from platform to platform, but we’ve got the full list for you below:

PC : 60 GB

60 GB PS4 : 42.77GB

42.77GB PS5 : 42.71 GB

42.71 GB Xbox One : 27.60 GB

27.60 GB Xbox Series X|S : 51.42 GB