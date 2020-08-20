After nearly a year of teasing and a five-year wait since Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham Knight , two new DC games might finally be officially announced on Saturday, August 22 at DC FanDome. Ahead of the official word, we've learned quite a bit about the upcoming game from leaks and a recent ARG.

Here's everything we know about WB Montréal's new game, allegedly titled Batman: Gotham Knights .

When is the Batman: Gotham Knights release date?

We don't currently have a release date for Batman: Gotham Knights. This will likely be revealed or hinted at during the DC FanDome event. Current rumors suggest it could be imminent. One rumor suggests it could be released in early 2021, while another says we can expect it in November 2020. No matter what the reality is, it should be out within the next year — but we should know a lot more very soon.

Is there a trailer for Batman: Gotham Knights?

No. Unfortunately, we haven't advanced to the point where games receive trailers before being announced. However, a trailer for Batman: Gotham Knights should be released on either Friday, August 21, or Saturday, August 22. The game isn't even technically confirmed, so we won't have so much as a teaser until that point.

Batman from Gotham Knight Studio 4C

What's the story for Batman: Gotham Knights?

We don't yet know the story but from a few vague teaser images, it's suspected that villain groups such as "The Court of Owls" and "League of Assassins" will be involved. This will likely be clarified a bit at FanDome.

Are there Batman: Gotham Knights leaks or rumors?

Yes! There are tons of rumors, but they vary in reliability and seemingly contradict one another.

One rumor originating from 4chan in August 2020 claims the new Batman game could ape the Shadow of Mordor nemesis system, replacing orc generals with Talons from the Court of Owls. It also suggests there will be large open-world city divided into 17 districts, with each district being controlled by an Elite Talon.

The city will allegedly be explorable by four main playable characters: Batman, Nightwing, Robin (Damian Wayne), and Batwoman. Defeating an Elite Talon means that their district becomes part of "Batman Inc.", granting access to new upgrades, crafting materials, etc. It also claims there will be a secret villain trio controlling the Court of Owls based on the Three Jokers, a recent villain reveal from DC Comics.

The Three Jokers DC Comics

Another rumor from Reddit in May 2020, claiming Roger Craig Smith and Troy Baker from Arkham Origins will return to their respective roles while making the following claims:

"Soft reboot, no Arkham title, ignores previous plots. Gameplay and mechanics from Arkham Knight carry over. Robin, Nightwing and Batgirl all playable. Largest open world Gotham City yet. Vehicles are in but no vehicle battles. Some villains include Joker, Harley Quinn, Court of Owls, Ra's al Ghul, Penguin, Riddler, Dollmaker, Clock King and Black Mask."

Neither rumor has yet to garner any definitive credibility, but they're both definite possibilities based on what we know about the game.

WB Montréal has launched a series of daily teasers via an account called r3dakt3d in August 2020 leading up to FanDome. They're suspected to be linked with this new Batman game. Interacting with the teasers will lead you to a virtual ARG rife with clues. According to Jordan Oloman, who inspected the site's code on August 17, the ARG will conclude with a trailer for WB Montréal's new Batman game.

What do the clues from the r3dakt3d teasers mean for Batman: Gotham Knights?

Each of the daily teasers has implied a bit of information regarding Batman: Gotham Knights. According to the site's hud and internal code, this is expected to continue for four days total.

Our first and largest clue are the numbers. Each day, there's a new code the can be used on the r3dakt3d site. By inspecting the sites' code, it was discovered that when you line up every code you get 761,941,364,995. While that may look like numerical gibberish, it actually corresponds with the first appearance of Barbara Gordon, the second Batgirl, implying that she'll be involved with the game.

Gordon has appeared in previous Arkham games as both Batgirl and Oracle. We don't yet know if this is only hinting at the concept of Batgirl or Barbra Gordon herself.

Our second set of clues comes from the map and their captions. Each day, a part of a map to a city (presumed to be Gotham) is revealed while overlayed by a single phrase. On day one, the phrase was One Step Closer. On day two, we got the phrase "Face Two Face." On day three, the map said "Third times a charm."

The full map, as of August 20 WB Games

Popular theories assume that this confirms the involvement of Batman's classic villain Two-Face. Others believe that the phrases could correspond with Batman's sidekick roster, implying characters like Cassandra Cain, Stephanie Brown, and Damian Wayne will be involved. The lattermost would make sense, as WB Montréal allegedly spent years working on a Damian Wayne game.

How does Batman: Gotham Knights connect to previous Batman Arkham games?

We don't know yet how or if it's connected to the previous Batman: Arkham series games. It could be something totally new, but some of the leaks do call it a "soft reboot" that won't have any direct affiliation.