With the final major patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 nearly here, some players got an early taste of the changes it’s adding — just not how they wanted. Ahead of the game’s Patch 8 stress test, the patch was mistakenly sent to some PlayStation 5 players, causing compatibility problems. Fortunately, developer Larian Studios has shared a fix for any issues that popped up around the accidental launch, and the actual stress test is making its way to consoles.

Larian hasn’t yet announced the official launch date for Patch 8, but before it becomes available to all players, the developer is running a test to see how its new features work out in the wild. The stress test, which launched on January 28, is only available to players who signed up, but some PS5 players had their game updated with an unsupported version of the patch on January 27. Larian quickly warned that the surprise launch was an accident and shared steps on how to fix it.

Larian warns against using the accidentally released version of Patch 8. Larian Studios

If you’re playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5, head to the main menu and check the version number in the corner. If that number reads 01.800.000 or 4.1.1.6583053, you’re running Patch 8. While a sneak peek at what’s coming next for Baldur’s Gate 3 might sound enticing, it could cause you some major problems. New saves made with Patch 8 won’t work with the game’s current version, meaning you could lock yourself out of your campaign by trying to save it. Mod support is also not guaranteed, so your game could be broken in more ways than one.

According to Larian, the only way to revert your game back to the stable version is to reinstall it entirely. Then, if your version number is anything below 01.800.000 or 4.1.1.6583053, you’ve successfully reverted. Players who mistakenly received Patch 8 won’t get updates throughout the stress test, so this isn’t a way to sneak into the closed test.

On the other hand, the Patch 8 stress test is now live. If you signed up for it, look for an email from Larian to confirm whether you’ve been selected. Larian will be inviting players in waves throughout the test, so there’s still time to sign up on the developer’s website if you want to try your luck.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to receive its final major update very soon. Larian Studios

Aside from its inauspicious launch, Patch 8 is a big deal for Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian says it’s the last major patch for the game, so once it’s out, the massive Dungeons & Dragons adventure will finally be complete. While that may be disappointing for players who somehow still haven’t had their fill, it’s one hell of a finale. Patch 8 brings two long-awaited features to Baldur’s Gate 3: crossplay on all platforms and local split-screen co-op on Xbox Series S. Xbox Series S’ inability to run split-screen multiplayer initially kept the game from launching on Xbox, so its inclusion is a big deal.

Patch 8 also gives Baldur’s Gate 3 a photo mode, so you can finally take better snapshots of your vacation in the Forgotten Realms. But unless you were waiting for crossplay or just dying to take better screenshots, the most exciting part of Patch 8 will be the brand-new subclasses it adds. Each starting class gets one new subclass pulled from Dungeons & Dragons, and they’re an interesting bunch. The Circle of Stars will radically change the Druid’s capabilities with new shapeshifting forms based on constellations, for instance, while the Swarmkeeper will make the Ranger capable of unleashing swarms of stinging and debilitating critters on their foes.

With the stress test now underway, it shouldn’t be long before Patch 8 hits Baldur’s Gate 3 for all players. After this final free update, Larian will be moving on to its next, unannounced game, leaving D&D behind to develop a game in a world of its own making.