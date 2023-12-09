How To Free Orpheus In Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game where you have the power to save or damn people to a hellish fate. Depending on your particular vibe, your decision-making skills can leave you feeling like a paragon among men or a nervous wreck forced to make tough calls — especially if said judgments are tied to your companions' affinity for you. Look no further than this late-stage quest where Lae’zel requests your assistance in rescuing a long-lost Githyanki prince: Orpheus.

Who is Orpheus in Baldur’s Gate 3 and why does he need my help?

Orpheus is a Githyanki monk and son of Gith, the legendary Githyanki warrior (whom the race is named after) who opposed enslavement by the Illithid Empire’s mind flayers. After learning his mother dearest was betrayed by her once-trusted advisor, Vlaakith I, Orpheus declared himself the uncrowned ruler of the Githyanki and led a rebellion against the usurper. If you’ve read any Shakespearean play before, you won’t be shocked to learn that Orpheus lost that battle and was presumed dead.

Orpheus in Baldur's Gate 3. Larian Studios

Fortunately, the reports of Orpheus’ demise were greatly exaggerated. At the onset of Act 3, it's revealed that he’s still alive! Unfortunately, he’s being kept prisoner in the Astral Plane. What’s worse, mind flayers are readying themselves to chow down on his noble brain. This guy can’t catch a break.

How to save Orpheus in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can rescue Orpheus once you’ve defeated Ketheric Thorm, Orin the Red, and Lord Gortash and collected the three Netherstones. Once those main quests are squared away, you’ll have to travel across the Morphic Pools located below the Lower City to reach the Elder Brain. Once there, the Emperor will lead you to where Orpheus is being kept.

To free Orpheus, you’ll either need to have procured the Orphic Hammer beforehand to break him free or be willing to turn yourself or one of your companions into a Mind Flayer in his stead. While the latter option is the easiest route to take gameplay-wise, it also has the suckiest outcomes that inevitably lead to you not saving Orpheus.

You can find the hammer by trekking to Averenus and making a binding pact with Raphael (the literal devil who just so happens to own the legendary item) in exchange for the Crown of Karsus so he can rule Hell. A devilish quid-pro-quo, if you will. If making a deal with the devil isn’t your cup of tea, you can attempt a five-finger discount by stealing the hammer from him. Be warned, doing so will result in one of the game’s toughest boss fights so make sure you’re party is kitted out.

Raphael (aka, the devil) in Baldur's Gate 3. Larian Studios

Once you’ve obtained the Orphic hammer, all you’ll need to do is use it to give the crystals imprisoning Orpheus a couple of good whacks until they’re destroyed, thus freeing our mans.

Should you free Orpheus in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Saving Orpheus has its advantages outside of making Lae’zel happy. Upon freeing Orpheus, the Githyanki monk will offer to join your party and can assist you in Baldur’s Gate 3’s finale.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.