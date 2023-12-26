While it’s all well and good to be informed on the what and the how when it pertains to Baldur’s Gate 3’s many puzzles and hidden pathways, discovering exactly where these puzzles are is the first hurdle players must overcome before they can stockpile their inventory with curiosities and rare finds from their journey.

In a previous Baldur's Gate 3 guide, we told you how to silence the Nightsong and plunder the spoils from its hidden treasure room in Act II. Here’s where you can find the Nightsong.

Where the Nightsong is in Baldur’s Gate 3

To find the Nightsong, you must first journey to Reithwin Town (X: -78 Y: -46), a once-prosperous town that now lies in ruin after the Shadow Curse unalived all of its denizens. Your party can avoid a similar fate by receiving Selûne's Blessing from Isobel in the Last Light Inn (X: -17 Y: 133) or acquiring a Moonlantern by looting it from Kar'niss in the Ruined Battlefield (X: 46 Y: 17) or by swiping it from Balthazar's room in Moonrise Towers (X: -158 Y: -99). Either item will protect you as you traverse deeper into the Shadow-Cursed Lands for the Nightsong.

How uninviting! Larian Studios

Once you reach Reithwin Town, travel Northwest through a graveyard until you reach the Grand Mausoleum (X: -173 Y: 80). Upon entry, you’ll have to complete Gauntlet of Shar trials and procure four Umbral Gems to gain admittance into Shadowfell—a dark cosmic plane where Nightsong resides. You can complete that last bit by placing the four gems onto the Pedestal of Reckoning in the Silent Library (located south of the Faith-Step Trial in the Gauntlet of Shar).

Spoilers: After battling a necromancer named Balthazar, you’ll find the Nightsong (who is actually an unfairly attractive person named Dame Aylin) trapped in a soul cage. You’ll be given choices to decide Nightsong’s fate but I would recommend you keep her alive because she’s the daughter of the goddess Selûne and will prove beyond useful later in the game as an ally. Did I mention she’s ridiculously good-looking?

Dame Aylin’s face card is giving WWE superstar Rhea Ripley. Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.