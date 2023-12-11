Occasionally, even the simplest of Baldur’s Gate 3 puzzles can stunlock the best players if they don’t know what to look for. In Act 2, one Shadowheart-centric puzzle at the end of the Trials of Shar questline, appropriately named Riddle of the Night, asks “What can silence the Nightsong?” While no one in their right mind would ever consider pausing Baldur’s Gate 3 composer Borislav Slavov’s moving Nightsong track, the reward for solving this in-game puzzle is well worth the effort.

What can silence the Nightsong in Baldur’s Gate 3

All you need to do to crack this puzzle is find the “Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger” book in the Silent Library (located south of the Faith-Step Trial in the Gauntlet of Shar) and place it on the Riddle of the Night pedestal. Despite being called the Silent Library, you won’t need to utilize the Dewey Decimal System in hushed silence to locate the puzzle-solving book. The “Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger” book can be found on the second bookshelf on the North East side of the Silent Library.

Easy peasy, right? Well, not exactly. You see, the Silent Library is guarded by a small group of Dark Justicars that you’ll have to deal with before reaching the library. But wait, there’s more. The library’s bookshelves are armed with boobytraps that’ll spritz acid on you if you fail to disarm them. The Gauntlet of Shar’s interior designer has it in for you.

Gauntlet of Shar Lobby in Baldur's Gate 3. Larian Studios

Whether you’re able to disarm the trap by passing a level 14 Dexterity check, phoning a companion with a high lockpicking stat (like Astarion), or wind up covered in acid, you will still be able to swipe the book from the shelf and place it on the pedestal to solve the puzzle.

What does silencing the Nightsong do in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Silencing the Nightsong reveals a treasure room with a bunch of useful rare armor and weapon items littered about the floor that you can equip to Shadowheart. Doing so will allow her to become a Dark Justiciar, aka Shar’s most elite warrior. These items include:

Behold: the Spear of Night. Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.