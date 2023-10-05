The Best Feats for Barbarians in Baldur’s Gate 3 to Crush Your Enemies

Barbarians in Baldur’s Gate 3 are about one thing — dealing damage. That makes them an easy class to build for since everything should feed into that one goal. Still, there are a lot of Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 that can help increase your damage, so choosing just three to focus on can be a challenge.

The Best Feats for Barbarians in Baldur’s Gate 3

It would be wise to spend one of your Feats on Ability Improvement with Barbarian. Other classes might be able to do without it in favor of more situational Feats. For Barbarians, though, getting another +1 bonus to your Strength modifier means you hit harder and more often. An easy pick.

Still, making a solid damage dealer is about more than just pumping up your stats. For your other Feats, you have more room to customize how your Barbarian plays. Here are the ones worth trying.

A capable Barbarian can help you survive everything Baldur’s Gate 3 throws at you. Larian Studios

Great Weapon Master – Barbarians are at their best with a massive weapon in their hands. Great Weapon Master makes the most of that, letting you take a -5 attack roll penalty in exchange for +10 damage with heavy weapons. If you land a critical hit or lower a target’s HP to 0 in melee, you can also use your bonus action to make another attack.

Savage Attacker – Savage Attacker is a no-brainer for Barbarians. Ideally, you’ll be rolling weapon damage at least once per turn, and this Feat gives you advantage on every one of those rolls. Especially when you factor in extra attacks, the bonus damage can stack up quickly.

Weapon Master – Baldur’s Gate 3 is packed with weapons that give their wielders helpful effects. Taking Weapon Master gives you proficiency in four additional weapons and increases your Strength by 1. That can help ensure you’re able to use the best weapons in the game and increase your damage at the same time.

Martial Adept – One downside to Barbarians is their limited tool set. Doing damage is great, but they don’t have many utility options. Martial Adept lets you take two maneuvers from the Fighter’s Battle Master subclass, which can grant you fancy effects like disarming enemies, forcing them to attack you, or even giving your allies extra attacks.

A standard but totally effective Barbarian build would use Ability Improvement to increase Strength, then add Great Weapon Master and Savage Attacker to boost damage. If you want more weapon options, you could replace Great Weapon Master with Weapon Master, or take Martial Adept instead to add some crowd-control potential.

Despite her burning Barbarian Rage, Karlach is one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s cuddliest companions. Larian Studios

There are plenty of non-standard ways to build a Barbarian. For a more specialized strategy, some of these Feats could be a better fit: