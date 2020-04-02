Animal Crossing: New Horizons is already receiving a bevy of post-launch support less than two weeks after the game's March 20 release. A new patch was released on Thursday while Bunny Day festivities are in full swing. While the 1.1.2 patch is fairly minor, there are three aspects to the update that are essential for all players.

Update 1.1.2 showed up Thursday morning and should automatically download if your console is connected to the internet. If it isn't, be sure to connect and download it as soon as you can. This patch seemingly doesn't bring anything new to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and while the patch notes aren't officially available in English just yet, English translations confirm the update mostly involves bug fixes.

The update fixes game-breaking bugs — The update mostly addresses surface-level bug fixes. Like any game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched with some technical flaws. As Go Nintendo translated, Patch 1.1.2 fixes bugs related to villagers moving out, problems finding a plot of land to build on, moving buildings after a user is deleted, and lowering the Bells and Nook Miles required when doing an Island Tour.

While most of these glitches don't present exploits players can take advantage of, they can become game-breaking in terms of progression and/or island customization. To ensure you don't run into any of these problems when creating your island, you should download the patch immediately.

You'll need to install the update to use any multiplayer features — Even though this patch doesn't add anything, your game still needs to be updated to the latest version if you want to take advantage of one of Animal Crossing: New Horizons' best features: multiplayer. As is the case with any online game, every player has to be on the same updated version of the game for it to run smoothly.

Therefore, online features are always locked to anyone who doesn't have the game's latest update. Multiplayer will be locked off to anyone who doesn't have the 1.1.2 patch installed, so be sure to update if you like playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons with others.

There's an Earth Day event coming later in the month. Nintendo

The update probably prepares the game for the Earth Day event — While the event is not referenced anywhere within the game's patch notes, staying up-to-date with each patch will ensure that you can enjoy the Earth Day event happening later in April.

Bunny Day is taking up everyone's time between April 1 and April 12, but Nintendo has confirmed that an Earth Day-related event will be added to the game around April 22. It's totally possible that this latest update laid the groundwork for some of the game files needed for the Earth Day event. Another possibility is that the update includes necessary files for the conclusion to the Bunny Day event happening on Easter Sunday, April 12, which is also the official date for Bunny Day itself.

You'll need to be playing the latest version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in order to experience all of these things, so be sure to download the update ASAP.