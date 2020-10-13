5 of the best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day has officially kicked off, and the marathon of deals runs through October 14. As is typical of the online merchant’s major sales, there’s an absolute deluge of offers to sift through, and it’s not always easy to find the best stuff. While the sale unfortunately doesn’t include a ton of games — we’ll likely have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday for that — there are some rock-solid deals in here for gamers and gift-givers alike, ranging in price from stocking stuffer to splashy budget-busters.

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Headset — Overwatch Lucio Edition

My Razer Thresher Ultimate Headset is more than three years old and it remains perhaps my most cherished gaming peripheral. For Amazon Prime Day, more affordable Razer alternatives like the Kraken (in black or green) are great options, as are the Kraken Tournament Editions for an extra $10. All of these headsets work with Sony and Microsoft consoles both current- and next-gen. But by far the coolest Razer deal you’ll find is on the Nari Ultimate Wireless Lucio Edition designed to resemble the headset worn by the Lucio from Overwatch within the game. It has 7.1 spatial surround sound, and stays cool thanks to soft cushions with cooling gel.

Anyone who plays a lot of online multiplayer games needs a headset like this, and for an Overwatch fan, there is no better option.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 PD portable battery

The Nintendo Switch is a travel essential for gamers looking to wile away long stretches on a plane or in a car, but that thing blows through a battery charge like nobody’s business, especially if you have one of the early models. Anker’s portable battery works with a host of mobile devices — Apple, Samsung, LG, and Pixel — and can charge two things at once, so you don’t need to bring a kraken’s worth of cables for a weekend away. A full charge of the PowerCore Essential will provide nine hours of battery life for the Switch Lite or 2017 Switch, and 12 hours for the 2019 Switch.

For 41 percent off the MSRP during Prime Day, it’s a solid value for folks with multiple devices looking to reduce clutter.

Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q90T Series TV

There’s never an especially bad time to blow a fat stack of cash on a top-class enormous TV, but right ahead of the launch of two new gaming consoles seems like a particularly worthy occasion. Sure, this one clocks in at a premium price tag of $2597.99, even with the Prime Day discount of 31 percent, but the Q90T is an impeccable all-rounder that will make your Netflix, PS5, and Series X positively shine. If you’re looking for a high-end centerpiece for your living room, this 75” honker will be the envy of your friends, family, and the Inverse games team.

Seagate 2TB portable hard drive for PS4 and Xbox One

If a significant chunk of your gaming library is digital, you’ve already likely found that onboard storage space on your console is at a premium. That’s unlikely to change given the storage capacities of PS5 and Xbox Series X, so if you want to bring your older games over to your next-gen hardware, additional storage is a must.

At $64.99, these portable hard drives from Seagate come at a hefty discount of 41% off the typical list price of $109.99. Their small size makes them easy to sock away into a drawer or cupboard when you’re not using them too. If you’re looking for a gift for the gamer in your life this holiday season, these are essentials for any aficionado of electronic entertainment, even if you’re not sure whether their tastes are more Final Fantasy or Call of Duty.

12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership and SanDisk Memory Card

Aside from the excellent single-player games on the Nintendo Switch like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, many of the console’s biggest titles can make use of Nintendo Switch Online. Chief among them are Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon Sword and Shield. As an added perk, subscribers can also access more than 60 classic NES and SNES games.

Not only does this Amazon Prime Day deal offer a year’s worth of the family membership for up to 8 Nintendo Account holders ($34.99 a year), but it also includes a licensed memory card (also $34.99) that’ll add 128gb of extra storage. At $39.99 for a package deal, you’re basically getting them both for half the price. Your average Switch only has about 32gb of memory, so this is an easy — and inexpensive — way to level-up your gaming.