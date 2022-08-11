All Elite Wrestling is finally getting its long-awaited video game. Titled AEW Fight Forever, this is the wrestling promotion’s first fully-fledged console game, hopefully serving as a worthy competitor to the WWE 2K series.

It’s also developer Yuke’s first professional wrestling project since creating WWE 2K19 in 2018, after working on WWE games for over 18 years. With that in mind, there’s a lot of excitement for the upcoming game. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

When is the AEW Fight Forever release window?

Jon Moxley battling Kenny Omega in AEW Fight Forever. THQ Nordic

AEW Fight Forever was originally scheduled to launch in 2022, but considering the year is over halfway finished, and a release date has yet to be announced, it’s likely the game will come out in 2023, instead.

On August 12, a THQ Nordic presentation will take place, and AEW Fight Forever will make an appearance. It’s likely the publisher will announce an updated release window during this showcase.

What are the AEW Fight Forever features?

Kenny Omega covers Jon Moxley, while referee Aubrey Edwards counts the pin. THQ Nordic

So far, Yuke’s has confirmed several gameplay features including various match types, a Career Mode, and a slew of customization options.

Match Types

Single Matches

Tag-Team

3-Way

4-Way

Ladder Matches

Casino Battle Royale

Falls Count Anywhere

Unsanctioned Lights-Out (allows use of weapons)

Exploding Barbed Wire Déath Matches

Career Mode

Wide Range of Customization Modes

Custom Wrestlers (attire and appearance)

Custom Move-Sets

Custom Entrances

Custom Teams

Custom Arenas

Online Multiplayer

Leaderboards

Fight Forever will also include a set of mini-games that add some humor to the overall package. The full list of mini-games has yet to be confirmed but we do know they’ll require players to dance, hit home runs, and gather poker chips around the ring.

Who is the AEW Fight Forever developer?

Yuke’s, the Japanese team that worked on WWE games since 2000 is in charge of developing AEW Fight Forever. The studio ended its partnership with 2K in 2019 and began working on the AEW game shortly thereafter.

Given the developer’s rich history in developing professional wrestling games, expectations for the upcoming AEW game are through the roof.

What is the AEW Fight Forever roster?

Thunder Rosa, Abandon, and Yuka Sakazaki perform in a triple-threat match. THQ Nordic

The full roster for AEW Fight Forever has yet to be revealed, but there are several wrestlers confirmed to make an appearance:

Abandon

Adam Cole

Adam Page

Chris Jericho

CM Punk

Cody Rhodes

Darby Allin

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Hikaru Shida

Jade Cargill

Jon Moxley

Jungle Boy

Kenny Omega

Kris Statlander

Nyla Rose

Owen Hart

Pentagon

Thunder Rosa

Yuka Sakazaki

This is only a fraction of the full AEW roster, so we’ll likely get more wrestler confirmations as we approach the game’s release. We’re hoping for Eddie Kingston, Bryan Danielson, Sting, Wardlow, Daniel Garcia, Dante Martin, and the Hardy Boyz to be featured, as well.

Is there an AEW Fight Forever trailer?

There is a teaser trailer for AEW Fight Forever you can check out above! It doesn’t show much, but it does confirm a few wrestlers, along with ring announcer Justin Roberts.

The THQ Nordic showcase will likely have another, more detailed trailer.

What are the AEW Fight Forever platforms?

AEW Fight Forever is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch at an unspecified date.