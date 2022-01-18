Look: 6 thrilling Activision Blizzard games currently in development

ActiBlizz
Here’s what Activision Blizzard has on the way with its Microsoft acquisition looming.
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
With workers striking over poor treatment and an ongoing lawsuit from the state of California, Activision Blizzard is now in the spotlight for an unexpected reason. Gaming giant Microsoft plans to purchase the developer, potentially making Xbox exclusives of its most popular games.
Here are 6 upcoming Activision Blizzard games in development soon to be owned by Microsoft.