All 13 Assassin's Creed Valhalla armor sets and their traits, explained

Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes a more focused approach to armor compared to Ubisoft's previously released Assassin's Creed Odyssey. There are fewer pieces of gear to sift through but the pieces you do find come with unique stats and set bonuses that can make for some major boons depending on your playstyle

There are three major archetypes of armor in Valhalla, each of which complement one of the three major branches in the game's skill tree. So depending on what sorts of abilities you emphasize when leveling up, you can select an armor set that enhances those traits even further — or pick the opposite to achieve something closer to balance.

Way of the Raven armor focuses on stealth bonuses.

Way of the Wolf armor boosts archery skills.

Way of the Bear amor enhances melee combat abilities.

Multiple sets of armor fall under each of these categories that players need to find during their adventures through Valhalla's enormous open-world. Once you've acquired either two or all five pieces of each set that are scattered throughout England, Eivor will gain an extra set of perks that will further buff their stats.

Here are what each gear set will unlock if you manage to snag all of the items for each.

Raven Armor Sets

Mentor Set

The Mentor armor set in 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla.' HarryNinetyFour

(2) Increased Attack after Critical Hits, can stack up to five times and each stack lasts 35 seconds

(5) Increased Speed

Huldufolk Set

The Huldufolk Set in 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla.' HarryNinetyFour

(2) Increased Attack after an Assassination, up to five times

(5) Increased Speed and Armor

Draugr Set

The Draugr armor set in 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla.' HarryNinetyFour

(2) Increased Attack when hitting a poisoned enemy

(5) Increased Speed and Stun

Hidden One's Set

The Hidden One's set in 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla.' HarryNinetyFour

(2) Increased Assassination Damage when crouched and undetected for 10s

(5) Additional increase to Headshot Damage

Raven Clan Set

The Raven Clan set in 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla.' HarryNinetyFour

(2) Increase Armor the lower your heal is (75 percent / 50 percent / 25 percent)

(5) Additional increase to Critical Chance

Magister's Set

The Magister's armor set in 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla.' HarryNinetyFour

(2) Increased Melee Damage at night.

(5) Additional increase to Ranged Damage

Wolf Armor Sets

Huntsman Set

The Huntsman armor set in 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla.' Ubisoft

(2) Increased Ranged Damage when hitting enemies more than 20 meters away, can stack up to five times

(5) Increased Speed

Galloglach Set

The Galloglach armor set in 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla.' HarryNinetyFour

(2) Increased Melee Resistance when hitting enemies with finishers, stacks up to five times, and each stack lasts 45 seconds

(5) Additional increase to Melee Damage

Bear Armor Sets

Berserker Set

The Berserker armor set in 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla.' HarryNinetyFour

(2) Increased Speed when taking damage until you Heal yourself (can stack up to five times, and each stack lasts 40 seconds)

(5) Increased Attack and Armor

Valkyrie Set

The Valkyrie Armor set in 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla.' HarryNinetyFour

(2) Increased Speed after using the Dive of the Valkyries ability

(5) Increased Armor and Attack

Thor's Set

Thor's armor set in 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla.' HarryNinetyFour

(2) Increased Speed when stunning an enemy

(5) Additional increase to Stun

Thegn's Set

Thegn's Set in 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla.' HarryNinetyFour

(2) Increase to Critical Chance when parrying (bonus is lost when attacking an enemy from the back or attacking an enemy on the ground)

(5) Additional increase to Critical Damage

Brigandine Set

The Brigandine's armor set in 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla.' HarryNinetyFour

(2) Increased Armor when surrounded by more than two enemies

(5) Additional increase to Melee Damage