All 13 Assassin's Creed Valhalla armor sets and their traits, explained

Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes a more focused approach to armor compared to Ubisoft's previously released Assassin's Creed Odyssey. There are fewer pieces of gear to sift through but the pieces you do find come with unique stats and set bonuses that can make for some major boons depending on your playstyle
There are three major archetypes of armor in Valhalla, each of which complement one of the three major branches in the game's skill tree. So depending on what sorts of abilities you emphasize when leveling up, you can select an armor set that enhances those traits even further — or pick the opposite to achieve something closer to balance.
- Way of the Raven armor focuses on stealth bonuses.
- Way of the Wolf armor boosts archery skills.
- Way of the Bear amor enhances melee combat abilities.
Multiple sets of armor fall under each of these categories that players need to find during their adventures through Valhalla's enormous open-world. Once you've acquired either two or all five pieces of each set that are scattered throughout England, Eivor will gain an extra set of perks that will further buff their stats.
Here are what each gear set will unlock if you manage to snag all of the items for each.
Raven Armor Sets
Mentor Set
- (2) Increased Attack after Critical Hits, can stack up to five times and each stack lasts 35 seconds
- (5) Increased Speed
Huldufolk Set
- (2) Increased Attack after an Assassination, up to five times
- (5) Increased Speed and Armor
Draugr Set
- (2) Increased Attack when hitting a poisoned enemy
- (5) Increased Speed and Stun
Hidden One's Set
- (2) Increased Assassination Damage when crouched and undetected for 10s
- (5) Additional increase to Headshot Damage
Raven Clan Set
- (2) Increase Armor the lower your heal is (75 percent / 50 percent / 25 percent)
- (5) Additional increase to Critical Chance
Magister's Set
- (2) Increased Melee Damage at night.
- (5) Additional increase to Ranged Damage
Wolf Armor Sets
Huntsman Set
- (2) Increased Ranged Damage when hitting enemies more than 20 meters away, can stack up to five times
- (5) Increased Speed
Galloglach Set
- (2) Increased Melee Resistance when hitting enemies with finishers, stacks up to five times, and each stack lasts 45 seconds
- (5) Additional increase to Melee Damage
Bear Armor Sets
Berserker Set
- (2) Increased Speed when taking damage until you Heal yourself (can stack up to five times, and each stack lasts 40 seconds)
- (5) Increased Attack and Armor
Valkyrie Set
- (2) Increased Speed after using the Dive of the Valkyries ability
- (5) Increased Armor and Attack
Thor's Set
- (2) Increased Speed when stunning an enemy
- (5) Additional increase to Stun
Thegn's Set
- (2) Increase to Critical Chance when parrying (bonus is lost when attacking an enemy from the back or attacking an enemy on the ground)
- (5) Additional increase to Critical Damage
Brigandine Set
- (2) Increased Armor when surrounded by more than two enemies
- (5) Additional increase to Melee Damage
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is out now for PS4, PS5, box One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.