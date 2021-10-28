Everything you need to know about the official A Quiet Place video game

Another frightening horror film franchise is making the jump to video games. Following in the footsteps of series like Friday the 13th and World War Z, the developer of the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game announced that it is developing and publishing a game based on John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place film series.

A Quiet Place is a relatively new but popular horror series about a world where people can’t make noise. If they do, they’ll be hunted down and killed by horrific-looking alien monsters. They’re blind but have hyper-acute hearing, so it makes for a very unique kind of horror. The premise does seem like it would translate well into a video game, so this project has a lot of potential.

While we have not seen gameplay yet, Saber Interactive has already teased a little bit of what we can expect. This is everything we know about the upcoming A Quiet Place video game.

When is the A Quiet Place game release date?

While we’ve yet to see the game in action, its website already lists a release window of 2022 , which seems shockingly soon. Earlier in the year would be welcome, but an October 2022 launch would be fitting. Saber Interactive has not confirmed what platforms this game will come to yet.

The official logo for the video game. Saber Interactive

Is there an A Quiet Place game trailer?

There is not, but we’ll update this space as soon as we see even a teaser for the game.

What are the A Quiet Place game developer and publisher?

This A Quiet Place game is being published by Saber Interactive, a subsidiary of the Embracer Group, which also owns publishers like THQ Nordic, Prime Matter, and Deep Silver. According to Saber Interactive’s Head of Publishing Todd Hollenshead, the A Quiet Place game is “the first game we will be releasing by an external studio from the growing Saber publishing label.”

Saber is not leading development on this title, unlike its World War Z and Evil Dead games. Instead, development duties have been handed off to iLLOGIKA, the developer behind Subaeria, and a new narrative-focused studio called EP1T0ME. It’s undoubtedly the biggest project either of those teams have worked on, so they have a lot to prove with A Quiet Place.

Is the A Quiet Place game single-player or multiplayer?

As Saber Interactive’s previous horror games have included multiplayer, you would think that A Quiet Place would include it as well. That’s not the case, though, as the press release announcing the title reveals that it is a “single-player, story-driven horror adventure.” Expect something closer to Resident Evil 8 rather than Back 4 Blood.

No gameplay videos have been released, so we don’t know how exactly it plays yet. That said, the press release promises that A Quiet Place will have “gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion, and drama for which the series is famous.”

While the idea of working with others to stay completely silent is intriguing, an intense, isolated single-player adventure is probably a better fit for this franchise.

What is the A Quiet Place game story?

If you’re expecting John Krasinski or Emily Blunt to show up in this game as the main characters, you’re out of luck. The press release unveiling this project says it will feature an original story separate from the movies.

It doesn’t seem like John Krasinski or Emily blunt will be in the A Quiet Place video game. Paramount

We’ve only seen a small fraction of A Quiet Place’s world in the two films that have been released, so there is a lot of space for the developers to tell their own stories and flesh out the franchise’s world.

When will we learn more about the A Quiet Place game?

The press release announcing the game says that Saber will share more information about the game later in 2021. It’s unknown if this announcement will happen on its own or be connected to a more significant gaming event.

Considering that Evil Dead: The Game was prominently featured at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff, don’t be surprised if the A Quiet Place video game shows up at The Game Awards.