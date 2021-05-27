It was worth the wait. After a year-long delay, A Quiet Place Part II is finally in theaters, and like a fine wine, it’s only gotten better with age. If you just finished watching the monster movie sequel (or you’re too scared to watch it but want spoilers) you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know, from a breakdown of the Quiet Place 2 ending to whether there’s a post-credits scene to what comes next for the franchise.

This should go without saying, but spoilers ahead for Quiet Place 2 . Ready? Let’s dive in.

Quiet Place 2 ending explained

The movie’s ending isn’t particularly complicated, but it does feature parallel, intertwined stories that might be a bit confusing to some. The film follows the family from the original A Quiet Place and picks up immediately after (not counting a flashback epilogue). However, about halfway through the movie, the family splits up, with daughter Regan heading out on her own in an attempt to find the source of a mysterious radio signal. She’s joined by Emmet (Cillian Murphy), while her mom (Emily Blunt), brother, and the new baby stay behind.

Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe star in the Quiet Place sequel. Paramount

Throughout Quiet Place 2, both groups face numerous threats ranging from the movie’s unexplained monsters to other survivors. They also regularly use Reagan’s hearing aid as a weapon after discovering in the first film that it temporarily paralyzes the monsters.

This is particularly important at the end of the movie after Reagan and Emmet find the source of the radio signal: a community of people living in safety on an island off the coast of New York (turns out the monsters can’t swim). Of course, things quickly go wrong and most of these new characters die after a monster makes it to the island. Meanwhile, another monster traps Emily Blunt and her family. It looks bad for everyone.

However, Reagan is able to hook her hearing aid up to the radio tower, broadcasting the sound to her brother’s radio just in time. This stops both monsters at once, saving all the main characters just in time for the credits to roll.

It’s unclear if the signal was broadcast anywhere else, though that could be the setup for a third movie. But first...

Does Quiet Place 2 have a post-credits scene?

It does not. Once the movie ends, it’s over. If you’re sitting in the theater right now waiting for one more scene, you’re out of luck. It’s time to get up and leave. You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay in this movie theater.

Will there be a Quiet Place 3?

Shhhhhhh! Paramount

Probably? The original A Quiet Place was a huge hit. Of course, expectations are lower in 2021. Even with theaters reopened, capacity is still lowered in many locations and plenty of people are likely uncomfortable going to a movie theater. However, if Quiet Place 3 does happen, apparently director John Krasinski already has some ideas.

In an interview with Collider, his wife and co-star Emily Blunt says Krasinski already has multiple ideas for the third entry in a Quiet Place trilogy, though it depends on how people react to his sequel:

“He has a whole arc of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas.”

Hopefully, if another movie does get made, we don’t have to wait quite as long for A Quiet Place Part 3.