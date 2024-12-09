Yellowjackets Season 1 shocked the world with its two parallel timelines and the chilling reveal its characters were hiding a cannibalistic secret. Season 2 showed that brutal cannibalism itself and offed Nat (Juliette Lewis), a fan-favorite character, proving that no character is safe, even if they have escaped a plane crash. But in the world of Yellowjackets, the end of life isn’t necessarily the end. Anyone could come back, be it in a dream sequence, flashback, or delusion.

A new trailer for Season 3 of Yellowjackets proves just that, bringing back Jackie (Ella Purnell) despite her character dying after a night in the wintery wilderness. She was the first human meal for the stranded team, and now haunts Shauna, both as a teen (Sophie Nélisse) and as an adult (Melanie Lynskey). She appeared off and on in Season 2, but it looks like she’s here for the long haul now. Check out the full trailer below.

The trailer shows the fallout of Nat’s fatal overdose (at Misty’s hands), but also provides a hint at what happened in the wilderness after that brutal winter and the loss of the team’s shelter in the Season 2 finale. There’s a change in leadership, a new devotion to the “wilderness,” and a prescient statement from Tai: “This place will follow us for the rest of our lives.”

One of the most shocking reveals, however, comes at the end: new guest star Hilary Swank appears, clutching a wound on her arm. She sees something and then turns to run away... though just what she sees remains a mystery.

Jackie (Ella Purnell) appears in the trailer, hiding under a quote from the New York Times. Showtime

The return of Jackie — likely in another of Shauna’s visions — however, is the real subject of the buzz for this trailer. Bringing Jackie back to the series proves Shauna is still haunted by her past, but it also shows this series isn’t afraid to bring back its victims, even when the actress involved is busy starring in her own sci-fi mystery show. Does that mean we could see Season 2 casualties Nat, Javi, or Crystal in Season 3? The more the wilderness stakes its claim, the more the survivors have to cope — and grieving often means haunting.

Yellowjackets has already conquered its sophomore slump. Now, with Season 3, they can up the ante and really put the “psychological” in “psychological thriller,” with more visions from the past.

Yellowjackets Season 3 premieres February 14, 2025 on Showtime.