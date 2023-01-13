Yellowjackets Season 2 trailer unpacks the mystery of Lottie Matthews

Showtime’s Yellowjackets checked all kinds of boxes when it premiered in late 2021: It was a survival drama with a sinister twist like Lost, but based around a group of high school girls — a great recipe for drama. The 1990s setting added the nostalgia factor, and the present-day flash-forwards gave the entire show some much-needed perspective (and gave us an all-timer Christina Ricci performance.)

Now, in Season 2, there’s one question on everyone’s lips — who the heck is Lottie Matthews? — and the latest trailer for the series answers that question with two words: pure chaos.

When we last caught up with the Yellowjackets, winter was settling down in the woods. Jackie was left out in the cold in more ways than one, causing her to die of exposure. In present day, something dark is following the surviving women, and as they try to hunt down the cause, events only get more and more sinister.

In the Season 2 trailer, winter is well and truly coming. Characters trudge through the snow, face unseen foes, and we see that strange symbol yet again — but now, it’s dusted with snow. In the present day, Natalie is in a hypnosis session. “Darkness,” she says, “We brought it back with us.

Check out the full trailer here:

There’s lots of quick cuts, lots of shots of the girls, but very little context. What are Misty (Ricci) and Elijah Wood investigating? Why is she crying? Someone says, “we weren’t alone out there,” but if that’s true, then who else was with them?

However, there’s one quick cut that really proves that Season 2 will double down on Season 1’s strange vibes — in one shot, we see a very cult-ish group of girls all decked out in white linen and gold. If that’s the girls in the woods in the ‘90s, then where did they get all that material? Is it a flashback? Is this actually a present-day scene, showing Lottie’s new cult?

Is this a glimpse of Lottie Matthews’ present-day cult? Showtime

We were only just introduced to the massive conspiracy around these survivors in Season 1, and it looks like Season 2 will finally get into the nitty-gritty of just what “Darkness” is following them — and has been following them for decades.

Yellowjackets is the perfect mystery box show, but a mystery box is only as good as the mystery inside. This is the crucial point for the show to prove it’s got a reveal that’s worth all the teasing.