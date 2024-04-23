X-Men ’97 has been offering fans nostalgic twists and thrills for more than a month now, and in the wake of the Genosha massacre, the stakes are higher than ever. Now, Storm has her powers back, Charles Xavier has returned, and time is quickly running out for the season.

That’s the perfect recipe for a great one-off episode, and hopefully, that’s what we’re about to get. Here’s everything you need to know about X-Men ’97 Episode 7, including when you can tune in, what’s left for Season 1, and whether you can expect a second season.

What is the X-Men ’97 Episode 7 release date?

X-Men ’97 Episode 7, “Bright Eyes,” premieres Wednesday, April 24 on Disney+. It may be a reboot of a classic Saturday morning cartoon, but this iteration caters to its audience by offering a little mid-week respite with some old friends.

What is the X-Men ’97 Episode 7 release time?

While high-profile live-action Disney+ shows get special treatment with a primetime release, X-Men ’97 is sticking with the classic release time of midnight PST/3:00 am EST. So if you want to know what happens as soon as possible, you’ll have to either stay up late or wake up really early.

The official X-Men ‘97 episode list. Marvel Animation

How many episodes are left in X-Men ’97 Season 1?

There will be three episodes left after Episode 7, although they’re all parts of the same finale, “Tolerance is Extinction.” That makes “Bright Eyes” the last one-off adventure of Season 1.

Is there a trailer for X-Men ’97 Episode 7?

Disney+ hasn’t released individual trailers for each X-Men ’97 episode, but you can check out the series trailer below.

What is the plot of X-Men ’97 Episode 7?

Unlike “Lifedeath” and some other episodes, little speculation can be drawn from Episode 7’s title, “Bright Eyes.” But considering it comes in the wake of Storm getting her powers back and Charles Xavier reappearing, both right before the big three-part finale, there will likely be more to this story than just a neat and tidy half-hour adventure. Maybe the team will get a moment to reflect on all they’ve lost this season before the finale puts them back in action, or maybe the tale will be a prelude for the epic final fight.

Will there be an X-Men ’97 season 2?

Yes! Season 2 is already in production, although the sudden departure of showrunner Beau DeMayo may have caused some delays. Regardless, more mutant adventures will arrive sooner or later.

X-Men ’97 Episode 4 premieres April 24 on Disney+.