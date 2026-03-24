Every Marvel series on Disney+ is a miniseries until proven otherwise. From early efforts like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, to more recent endeavors like Agatha All Along and Ironheart, the vast majority of MCU live-action shows have been one-season wonders. So far, the only exceptions are Loki, which lasted two seasons, and Daredevil: Born Again, which was renewed for Season 3 before Season 2 even premiered.

Now, however, another show has earned its spot on this exclusive list: Wonder Man, the comedy-drama about Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a superpowered man who must keep his powers secret while working on the reboot of a classic superhero movie.

Marvel announced the renewal with a post showing two different scripts for Wonder Man Season 2, each with a watermark denoting which star the script belongs to. One reads “Simon Williams,” while the other says “Trevor Slattery,” which is the actor played by Ben Kingsley.

Just what could Wonder Man Season 2 cover? In the Season 1 finale, the Department of Damage Control imprisoned Slattery, and Williams finished the Wonder Man movie without him. Now a star, he shadows a DODC guard under the guise of researching a role, allowing him to break Slattery out of prison. The last we saw, they were flying away together.

So while Season 1 was focused on the meta-setting of a superhero movie production, it looks like Season 2 will have to change tack. These two are on the run from the DODC, which is not a great way to keep a career in Hollywood. Then again, if Wonder Man 2 is greenlit in-universe, some strings might get pulled to ensure that this little adventure is overlooked, and that Simon is somehow exempt from the laws preventing superheroes from working on superhero movies.

Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) and Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) will return in Wonder Man Season 2 on Disney+. Marvel Studios

The PR issues aside, a new season presumably means we’ll see more of how the entertainment industry looks within the MCU. Considering how slowly the turnaround at Disney+ can be, this season may come after Avengers: Doomsday, and there’s no telling how that movie could change the status quo on Earth.

Superheroes are getting a bad rap in the MCU right now — Daredevil returns to Disney+ tonight, and he’s coping with a New York City that’s virulently anti-vigilante. With Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the one-off Punisher special all coming with anti-hero sentiments, Wonder Man 2 (and Wonder Man Season 2) could enter a completely different world.

Wonder Man is streaming on Disney+.