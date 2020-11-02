New monsters are afoot in The Witcher Season 2. Geralt of Rivia fought his fair share of creatures in Season 1, and while it’s unclear what kinds of monsters he'll be battling in Season 2, a recent trailer hints at a couple of terrifying new villains that might also reveal where the Netflix show's plot is headed next.

The Witcher’s first season ended on a massive cliffhanger that saw Geralt and Ciri’s paths finally cross. Meanwhile, Yennefer disappeared after using a huge chunk of her magic to put a stop to Nilfgaard’s advancing army at the Battle of Sodden Hill. Filming on The Witcher Season 2 was in the early stages when the global pandemic forced the production to shut down in March, leaving fans in the lurch as they wait for the show to return.

Netflix

After being delayed for several months, the series resumed filming in August. In October, Netflix released the first images of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer of Vengerberg. It didn’t tell us much about what the characters might be up to next season, though it did hint that Yennefer was being held captive.

Now, we’ve got some additional footage to tide us over until the Season 2 premiere. On Halloween, Netflix dropped a teaser revealing that Geralt will fight at least two new creatures that will probably frighten the crap out of Jaskier.

The trailer is a 54-second monster mash that, at first glance, is simply a rundown of the various beasts that appeared on the series already. But hidden between Geralt’s grunting and stabbing is blink-and-you’ll-miss-it footage of two new antagonists.

The first is of a one-eyed creature with quite a few legs and is seen crawling around on top of what looks like a rock or a wet branch. It’s slimy and disgusting, which is right up The Witcher’s alley. The second is monster is actually three skeletons standing together. Light is streaming down on them, but the rest of their surroundings are dark, indicating that they’ve been found inside some sort of cavern.

There is dried blood on the face of the first skull and the one on the right looks like it was in the middle of screaming when it died. All three skeletons are wearing tattered, dusty clothing and beaded necklaces, suggesting they may have been women. Check out the monstrous images below!

Netflix

Netflix

The skeletons stand out the most between the two new additions. They aren’t really typical of the monsters Geralt has fought before, but it’s possible these skulls will somehow come to life at some point. It’s pretty clear that they’ve also been dead for quite some time, though it’s hard to tell what may have happened to them prior to their deaths.

After all, skeletons rotting in a cave is never an indication of a peaceful death. Were they murdered? Were they kidnapped and left there to die? Conversely, the skeletons could be cursed with Geralt hired to deal with the situation. Whatever the case, the Season 2 footage dials up the creep factor and intensity.