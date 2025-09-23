While James Gunn’s DC Universe seems to be moving at lightning speed, Matt Reeves’ “Batman Epic Crime Saga” can’t seem to keep up its momentum. Superman kick-started the new DCU with a bang this July, and with Supergirl in the can, Gunn has since moved on to the third installment of what he dubs the Superman saga. Reeves, meanwhile, has only just completed the script for The Batman Part II. At this rate — and barring any additional delays — the sequel will arrive a full seven years after the first The Batman. It’s not an ideal situation, but fans seem willing to wait for the next chapter of Reeves’ Batman saga. Some are even hoping to get a trilogy out of the filmmaker’s efforts.

It’s probably way too soon to know if The Batman Part II will pave the way for a third film, but Reeves is surprisingly open to the idea. His Batman saga is completely separate from Gunn’s DC Universe (much to fans’ chagrin), which gives him the freedom to build out his version of Gotham City on his own terms. Though it might have taken him a few years to find a way in to The Batman II, the question of a third film isn’t far from his mind.

The Batman 2 will dive even deeper into the character of Bruce Wayne — and so could a potential The Batman 3. Warner Bros. Pictures

When Reeves caught up with Josh Horowitz at the 2025 Emmys, he briefly touched on the chances of turning the Batman story into a trilogy, and the conditions his script needs to meet to make it happen. The director stressed the importance of keeping these films focused on Batman and his alter ego, Bruce Wayne. In past films, the character tends to get lost in a sea of villains: Sometimes it works, like with Batman Returns, but sometimes, like with The Dark Knight Rises, it doesn’t really. Reeves wants to avoid that fate by keeping things simple for The Batman II (and, potentially, The Batman III).

“I never wanted to lose [Batman] in the center of these stories,” Reeves told Horowitz. “I always wanted, in the movies, to make sure that... Let’s say, we get to make three [movies] — and I have no idea — but if we get to make three, I always wanted the movies to be focused on his character.”

Whether he’ll get the chance to helm three Batman-focused films remains to be seen, but The Batman II is poised to deliver an exciting new story either way. Per Reeves, the sequel will push “even further into the character of Bruce Wayne, because the first story is so much about the Batman.” The director chose a villain who will dig even deeper into Bruce’s personality and past, hopefully creating a fuller portrait of the Dark Knight. That would allow Reeves to take the character to even more surprising places in a third film, if he does get the chance to do so. Whatever’s on the horizon, it’s clear fans are hungry for Reeves’ take on Batman, even if it takes a little longer to get the full picture.

The Batman Part II hits theaters on October 1, 2027.